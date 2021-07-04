In the mood to learn something new? Get started with one of these brilliant investigative podcasts.
It’s no secret that we love a good documentary here at Stylist.
From the BBC’s deep dive into Australian ‘wellness’ influencer Belle Gibson, to Netflix’s long list of true crime documentaries and docuseries, there’s something incredibly fascinating about having your eyes opened to a subject or story you previously knew very little about.
But watching a documentary isn’t the only way to enjoy this type of content. Although podcasts are often associated with celebrity interviews and host-led conversations, there are also a wide range of brilliant documentary and investigative podcasts making use of the medium to present gripping, sometimes never-before-told stories.
If you’re one of the millions of people who have found themselves hooked by Serial before, you’ll know what we’re talking about. Despite being (rightly) held up as one of the best true crime podcasts out there, Serial – with its combination of first-person narration, original interviews and atmospheric music – is also a brilliant example of the power of podcast-based investigative storytelling.
However, Serial isn’t the only documentary podcast that’s made a name for itself over the years – and that’s where this round-up comes in. Outside of the realms of true crime, there are plenty of gripping investigative podcasts to get stuck into. Here’s our pick of the best ones to get you started.
Nice White Parents
This investigative podcast from The New York Times and the team behind Serial is a rollercoaster ride of revelations about the American school system. Centred around the desegregation efforts of one school in Brooklyn, New York, the podcast – which is hosted by radio journalist and producer Chana Joffe-Walt – explores the role ‘nice white parents’ play when it comes to inequality in education.
As the show’s official synopsis reads: “If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public schools, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in shaping them: white parents.”
Pieces Of Britney
This new eight-part BBC Radio 4 series, presented by The High Low’s Pandora Skyes, traces Britney Spears’ life and story and pieces together what her journey tells us about the treatment of women in the public eye.
Through a series of interviews with experts including social psychologist Dr Karen Dill-Shackleford and culture historian Jennifer Bickerdike, Pieces Of Britney provides context to the star’s ongoing fight to end the legal conservatorship she has been living under since 2008.
Human Resources
This podcast is a far cry from the kind of business-related podcast you might expect from its name. Instead, it’s a focused and eye-opening investigation into Britain’s role and involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, from the legacy of Britain’s first slave trader Sir John Hawkins to what we can learn from how Liverpool is reconciling its history with slavery.
Hosted by gal-dem’s politics editor and freelance journalist Moya Lothian-McLean, Human Resources employs a wealth of experts and research to shine a light on an issue that remains incredibly under-discussed.
WeCrashed: The Rise And Fall Of WeWork
If you’ve previously found yourself hooked on the rise and fall narratives of podcasts like Who The Hell Is Hamish? and The Missing Cryptoqueen, then you’re sure to love this six-part investigation into WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s tumultuous story. Hosted by Business Wars’ David Brown, WeCrashed: The Rise And Fall Of WeWork follows the story of WeWork from single idea to multi-million dollar company, before unravelling everything that happened next.
As the show’s official synopsis reads: “The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at $47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought they were going to change the world. Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors – but did his vision ever match the company’s reality?”
I’m Not A Monster
This 10-part podcast series from BBC Panorama and Frontline PBS is a detailed and eye-opening look at how an American family found themselves living in the heart of the ISIS caliphate in Syria. The product of a four-part investigation led by journalist Josh Baker, I’m Not A Monster offers an unflinching look at a story that shocked the world.
As the show’s official synopsis reads: “An American mother living in the heart of the ISIS caliphate. Her husband an ISIS sniper. Her 10-year-old son forced to threaten the US president in a propaganda video shown around the world. She claims she was tricked into taking her young children to war-torn Syria, but where does her account end and the truth begin?”
The Secrets In Us
Combining personal story with the science behind at-home DNA tests and an in-depth look at the impact they’re having on lives all over the world, The Secrets In Us provides a unique and powerful look at the relationship between DNA and identity – and how it feels when your family tells you one thing, but your DNA tells you another.
As the show’s official synopsis reads: “Journalist Georgina Lawton grew up in a loving family but she didn’t look like anyone else. She has dark eyes, curly hair and brown skin. Both her parents were white. Georgina took a DNA test. The results changed her life forever.”
Unearthed: Mysteries From An Unseen World
This docuseries-style podcast takes a closer look at the events and real-life stories which have been shaped by plants and fungi, and the incredible species at the heart of them. Hosted by botanist and ‘plant geek’ James Wong, Unearthed: Mysteries From An Unseen World explores everything from a fatal poisoning – and how Kew helped to bring a murderer to justice – and the illegal trade of endangered plants which takes place all over the world.
Told with the help of Kew’s own scientists and horticulturists, the series provides a fascinating look at a world that often goes unnoticed.
