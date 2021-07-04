But watching a documentary isn’t the only way to enjoy this type of content. Although podcasts are often associated with celebrity interviews and host-led conversations, there are also a wide range of brilliant documentary and investigative podcasts making use of the medium to present gripping, sometimes never-before-told stories.

If you’re one of the millions of people who have found themselves hooked by Serial before, you’ll know what we’re talking about. Despite being (rightly) held up as one of the best true crime podcasts out there, Serial – with its combination of first-person narration, original interviews and atmospheric music – is also a brilliant example of the power of podcast-based investigative storytelling.

However, Serial isn’t the only documentary podcast that’s made a name for itself over the years – and that’s where this round-up comes in. Outside of the realms of true crime, there are plenty of gripping investigative podcasts to get stuck into. Here’s our pick of the best ones to get you started.