Elsewhere in the candid chat, Rowland discussed her anxieties about raising two young Black sons in America, recalling a recent incident where her husband was pulled over by the police with their six year old in the car. “I was scared and I was angry,” she said. “You can’t be upset with people when they’re saying defund the police. It’s just them saying ‘I’m angry and y’all need to analyse this whole shit and restructure it.’”

When asked by Jamil about how the band were able to survive and not turn against each other, Rowland spoke about the importance of identifying triggers, managing them and talking about them. “You have to talk about the uncomfortable stuff,” she said.

The conversations clearly worked as, over 15 years on from their separation, the group remain close. Noting that many of the other girl groups from the 90s and 00s fell out and disbanded, Rowling said “I’m so happy that we have each other still and we were able to ride through those moments.”

Listen to Jameela Jamil’s IWeigh.

Image: Getty