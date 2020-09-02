She wasn’t sure the cis straight men who follow her on Twitter would “even click on the link to listen” but to her surprise, they are also among Two’s Two’s loyal listeners and have expressed to the hosts that they’re are thankful to have a space to listen to LGBTQ+ issues and stories. “They feel like they learnt a lot and it’s helped them to get rid of their pre-judgement,” Frimpong says.

Over the years, I’ve seen a huge shift with people accommodating those who are from the LGBTQ+ community and becoming greater allies however there is still a lot of work to be done especially with the older generation. “We come from households where our parents had to unlearn certain things,” Duncan says. “I guess we just hoped for the same from people that we don’t know”.

Over 41 episodes, Two Twos have been joined by guests to discuss topics such as bisexuality, starting a family in a same-sex couple, being gay and Muslim and interracial lesbian couples. The show has become such an essential hub for those in the LGBTQ+ community, so much so for one of their friends who came out as non-binary on an episode. “They’ve always been a huge supporter of our content from our YouTube days and have actually mentioned it is a safe space for them,” says Duncan.

While their platform has served as fundamental for many, it has also been a place where both hosts have learned and discovered so much over the past 12 months. One of their most special episode on Christianity and homosexuality with guest Reverend Jide Macaulay, who is gay is a particular stand out.