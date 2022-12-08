Listen to fascinating talks from Stylist Live as a podcast
Missed Stylist Live? Fear not, you can now listen to a selection of brilliant talks from the event.
If you’ve attended Stylist Live, you’ll know to expect fascinating talks full of expertise and life experience with a range of incredible guests. Whether it’s Pandora Sykes rattling off her best reads of 2022, author Bernardine Evaristo talking us through how she manifested her book deal (yes, really) or Adam Kay sharing his thoughts on the solutions to burnout, insight is always in abundance.
If you missed this year, however, or just fancy listening to the talks again, we’ve got you. You can now listen to a selection of talks from this years event on our new podcast, Stylist Live Sessions. First up is the presenter and podcast host Fearne Cotton, who shared her quest to find meaning and contentment with a packed out audience at the Truman Brewery. In the process, she also revealed her top tips to find purpose in a job you hate. It’s a compelling listen.