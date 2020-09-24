Looking for something to do in London this weekend? Here’s how you can get involved with this year’s London Podcast Festival.
Podcasts helped a lot of us get through the highs and lows of lockdown.
From the Desert Island Discs that have comforted us, to some hilarious episodes of Table Manners that provided the ultimate distraction, it’s been good to plug in and switch off from everything.
But now that we’re starting to venture back out into the real world, there’s the opportunity for you to get involved with some of the live recordings of your favourite podcasts.
You may also like
13 very cool cultural things to go out and do in London this autumn
London Podcast Festival is still going ahead this year. You can get tickets to attend live recordings at Kings Place London, or stream them online for free for 72 hours after the recording from the comfort of your own home.
Although there’s an amazing lineup throughout the week, we’re particularly excited about the weekend events.
On Saturday 26 September, The Guilty Feminist host, Deborah Frances-White, will curate a day of her favourite female-led podcasts. These include Sara Pascoe’s Sex Power Money, Isy Suttie’s The Things We Do For Love and The Divorce Club with Samantha Baines.
Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:
Soundtracking with Edith Bowman (Friday 25 September)
Broadcaster and brilliant interviewer, Edith Bowman, sits down with actor, writer, director and producer, Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead), to talk about the music that inspired him and how he uses music in his films, from his current release to key moments in his career.
Redhanded (Friday 25 September)
Suruthi and Hannah make their long-awaited London Podcast Festival debut with their cult true-crime hit. Expect big-time serial killers (and those you may never have heard of), hauntings, possessions, disturbing mysteries, bizarre whodunnits and basically anything that tickles their creepy fancy.
Sara Pascoe’s Sex Power Money (Saturday 26 September)
Comedian Sara Pascoe interviews people who have experience around sex work, stripping and porn. This episode will look at sex education, where Sara will be joined by people working through sex and relationship organisations Fumble, Split Banana and Decolonising Contraception.
As an accompaniment to her book Sex Power Money, this series allows people who are so often talked about to speak for themselves, as well as exploring the history of “whore stigma”, the ramifications of our current laws around selling sex and the overt racism found in porn.
The Things We Do For Love (Saturday 26 September)
The Things We Do For Love is the comedy chat show in which host Isy Suttie and her guest delve into the vaults of their romantic pasts and discuss the lengths they’ve gone to in the name of love – whether it’s making a life-size papier-mache zoo animal to try and save a relationship, or writing an eighty-page poem to slot into a Valentine’s card.
Suttie’s guest for this show is comedian Bridget Christie.
The Divorce Club (Saturday 26 September)
The Divorce Club is a light-hearted yet penetrative interview show that wants to change the conversation around divorce.
Divorced host Samantha Baines is on a mission to discover how other people managed the weird and wonderful world of paperwork, tears, freedom, sex with strangers, and listing your ex’s belongings on eBay.
This special live edition will be an upbeat panel discussion about divorce and break-ups, featuring special guests psychotherapist and anti-FGM activist Leyla Hussein and comedians Shappi Khorsandi & Helen Thorn.
The Guilty Feminist (Saturday 26 September)
Join comedian Deborah Frances-White for her comedy podcast, The Guilty Feminist, recorded in front of a live audience. The guests for this special episode is singer-songwriter Katie Melua.
Brown Girls Do it Too (Sunday 27 September)
Presented by Poppy, Rubina and Roya, award-winning podcast, Brown Girls Do It Too, is back for a one-off live special.
Ahead of series two later this year, the hosts will be giving fans a sneak preview of what’s to come. They’ll be looking back at some of the big moments of the first series as well as talking about what it feels like to win the British Podcast of the Year Award. They also speak to their family about what they thought on hearing the podcast (read:awkward).
From the messy realities to the fantasies and sexpectations, Brown Girls Do It Too is a no holds barred conversation between British Asian girls, who all have sex and are unashamed to talk about it.
You can find more details on London Podcast Festival 2020, along with the full line-up, over on the website.
Images: various podcasts
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…