The joy of finding a really good podcast is positively unmatched, and when you get stuck into one, it can often feel like a bit of a shame that it’s only in your ears. Well, fear not, because the London Podcast Festival is back for 2022, bringing with it some of the biggest names in podcasting for an unrivalled line-up of live shows, meet and greets and panel discussions.

Running this year between 8-19 September at Kings Place, the London Podcast Festival offers the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of your favourite listens. Live audiences will be able to enjoy special editions of I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, Griefcast and Drunk Women Solving Crime alongside previously announced podcasts including The Guilty Feminist and Brown Girls Do It Too, Dane Baptiste Questions Everything, The Adam Buxton Podcast and many more. On 10 September, Mika Simmons’ The Happy Vagina podcast will be bringing her shame busting, mind opening, truth-seeking Quiz about all things health, intimacy and relationships to the Kings Place stage. To mark Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, The Happy Vagina will be donating its profits from the event to Mika’s charity Lady Garden Foundation.

Popular podcast Brown Girls Do It Too will feature.

Attendees can also expect a special crossover show with The Guilty Feminist and Brown Girls Do It Too on 10 September. On 11 September, actress and activist Jameela Jamil will be joined by special guest Rebecca Humphries for her I Weigh live episode, linked to her globally successful mental health movement. 15 September will see the return of Drunk Women Solving Crime, the hit true crime comedy podcast with Taylor Glenn, Hannah George and Catie Wilkins.

Watch Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh live.

On 16 September, Chiara Hunter and Diana Vickers move from the comfort of their living room to the Kings Place stage to record a special live show of Ki & Dee, airing their dirty laundry in podcast format. For more information on lineup and tickets visit the London Podcast Festival website.

