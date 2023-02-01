“You may be so entertained your concentration could lapse,” says Louis Theroux of his new podcast.
Louis Theroux is the undisputed documentary king, and now he’s confirmed that he’s extending his rule to the world of podcasts.
The Louis Theroux Podcast, a new Spotify show hosted by the filmmaker, will see Theroux drop into the lives of busy and notable stars from both sides of the Atlantic.
He will then do what he has always done best: disarm his subjects with his signature dry wit and embark on a series of in-depth and freewheeling conversations.
“I am thrilled to be back hosting podcasts,” says Theroux.
“Long form conversation is a dream format for me and, when I started doing them a few years ago, I couldn’t believe how much response I was getting.”
He continues: “The plan is for this to be an intelligent and fun space to connect with a variety of high-profile guests.”
You can watch Louis Theroux announce his podcast below:
Charmingly, Theroux finishes: “You can listen while cooking, doing the laundry and even cycling, though that’s not recommended as you may be so entertained your concentration could lapse.”
The first series will feature nine episodes, and has been described as one of Theroux’s “most ambitious collections of interviews to date”.
And, as if that weren’t enough to whet your appetite, it’s worth noting that a second series has already been confirmed to follow, so it’s definitely a good idea to get stuck in now.
Plus, as Theroux himself says, the podcast will be completely free (“So don’t worry about that!”), so it’s already shaping up to be one of the year’s must-listens, in our opinion.
The Louis Theroux Podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify later this spring, and will be made by Mindhouse Productions.
Main image: David Vintiner
Topics
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
