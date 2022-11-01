Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has done a great job of breaking down the many tropes that women continue to be confined to today.

From the ’bimbo’ to the ’angry Black woman’ stereotype, these toxic depictions of womanhood continue to limit us and our ability to move freely – and the archetype that Meghan is unpicking in her latest podcast is that of is ‘the good wife and mother’.

In the podcast, the duchess sits down with friend Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a retired television host and wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, to discuss the pressures women face when it comes to being a mother, wife or partner and the way society places limitations on what that should look like.