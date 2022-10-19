Meghan and her colleagues, she says, would line up at “different stations for having your lashes put on or extensions put in or the padding in your bra”, adding that they would also be “given spray tan vouchers each week”.

All of this, she says, was to make them fit into “a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like”, and one of her bosses would tell her to suck in her stomach before going on stage.

“It was solely about beauty – and not necessarily about brains,” she explains, before revealing that she “ended up quitting the show” because, while she was “thankful” for the work, she didn’t enjoy “how it made me feel, which was not smart”.

“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there,” she adds. “And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time – being reduced to this specific archetype.”