Meghan Markle has a new Spotify podcast, and the first trailer is here

“Say it because I think it sounds really nice in your accent…” That’s Meghan Markle speaking to her husband Prince Harry in the trailer for the couple’s new podcast, Archewell Audio. Yes, Meghan and Harry are venturing into the world of podcasts after signing a deal with Spotify to produce and host a series. And, if the trailer is anything to go from, they’re actually naturals at it.

In the trailer for Archewell Audio, which was released on 15 December, Harry explains that the podcast is going to offer “different perspectives” from “amazing people” in order to “find our common ground”. The series will kick off with a Christmas special later this month, reflecting on how 2020 has connected us “in ways we never would have imagined”. “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone,” explains Meghan. Listen to the trailer for Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Audio podcast

“Oh he has a podcast voice,” Meghan laughs at the end of the trailer when Harry signs off. Although there is a serious message about community and kindness, it sounds like the couple will also be up for having a laugh and a joke – which, let’s be honest, is exactly what listeners need right now.

The podcast news comes after it was announced that Meghan and Harry have signed a Netflix deal to produce a range of programmes and series. In a statement, the couple said they were focused on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”. “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the statement read. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

We don’t have a release date for the first episode of Archewell Audio, and we don’t yet know how often new episodes will be released. But we’ll keep you updated when episode one drops on Spotify.

