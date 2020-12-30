Love wins: here’s what people are saying about Meghan and Harry’s new podcast
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s one-year-old son Archie is the runaway star of their new Spotify podcast released this week. Here’s how people are reacting to the first episode.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released the first holiday edition of their new podcast this week, delivering an upbeat message of compassion and hope after a year packed with adversity.
“No matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Meghan tells listeners in the debut episode of Archewell Audio – the first offering from their new deal with the streaming service Spotify.
The series is named after their 19-month-old son, Archie, who makes a surprise cameo at the end of the show, reciting the words “Happy New Year” in answer to prompts from his parents.
“Boom!” Harry is heard saying, as Meghan adds “yay!”; both celebrating as the toddler finishes his sentence, in an unscripted moment that sees him and his parents dissolve into giggles.
It was a highlight in a show that features a string of guest appearances from the couple’s friends and people they admire, including Elton John, James Corden and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Writer Matt Haig, youth activist Christina Adane and politician Stacey Abrams, the woman hailed as the unsung hero of the 2020 American election, also join the line-up.
Each speaker shares their thoughts and learnings from 2020, in pre-recorded responses. “It’s been an awful time for people, so I hope that we can heal in 2021,” says Elton John, as Christina Adane tells listeners, “I want to see progressive steps towards true racial justice.”
Though Harry and Meghan’s opening podcast effort drew criticism from some (for a long time now, the couple have been subjected to unfair backlash and trolling), many listeners took to Twitter to welcome the episode – particularly Archie’s sweet cameo at the end.
Here’s just a taste of how people have been reacting, including those who pushed back at the haters.
In the deal signed with Spotify earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan agreed to produce and host a series of podcasts for an undisclosed sum.
In a trailer for the show, the duo promised “different perspectives” from “amazing people” in order to “find our common ground”.
As part of their move to step back from royal life at the beginning of this year, Meghan and Harry have also signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to create TV content that “informs but also gives hope”. According to Deadline, there are already several project in development as part of the project, including “an innovative nature docu-series” and “an animated series that celebrates inspiring women”.
