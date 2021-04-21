No, this isn’t the script for a Hollywood movie; it’s the reality for thousands of pregnant women in the UK right now. So in this week’s episode of Stylist’s new podcast, Baby On The Brain , executive editor Fliss Thistlethwaite – joined by fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger Desreen as her co-host and media entrepreneur and founder of Black Ballad Tobi Oredein as their guest – tackle the topic head on.

Picture the scene: you’re pregnant, it’s your first baby and the world is completely locked down because there’s a virus sweeping the globe. Any thoughts you had about how life might look when you have your first baby have gone completely out the window, and you’re stuck inside using Zoom to speak to professionals about swaddling, breastfeeding and the importance of understanding the warning signs of post-natal depression.

“I don’t want to say it’s killed mum networking, it’s changed it,” Oredein starts. “I was exactly the same as you, I had never changed a nappy before whereas my husband has two younger siblings… so he’s changed a nappy.

“My saving grace in the first few months of having my daughter was a colleague in journalism… we found out we were both pregnant. And she set up a WhatsApp group.

“That group was such a lifeline for me because everyone was like, ‘first time mum, no judgement: how’s your baby sleeping?’”

Oredein adds that, actually, it wasn’t just about whether her baby was sleeping through the night, or does this poo look normal? It was a place of sanity and relief for her.

“Sometimes mum networking revolves around the baby but we were having conversations about anything and it was really good, especially in the pandemic when we couldn’t go out,” she says. “The first lockdown was particularly harsh, when we couldn’t go out, no-one knew how to navigate that.”

She adds: “My husband’s best friend’s wife was six weeks behind me in her pregnancy. Rebecca is my best mum friend. We talk about anything and everything. And the best thing is that we will ask each other: how are you doing?

“We’ve both had moments where we say to each other, ‘I just don’t know if I can do it,’ and having someone you can be completely vulnerable with… you only need one mum friend in my opinion. Having her and being able to WhatsApp, call, FaceTime, has been such a fundamental part in my happiness of being a mum actually.”