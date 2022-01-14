2018 is now four years behind us and it’s hard to believe that that was the final air date for everyone’s beloved sitcom, New Girl. The Zooey Deschanel-fronted comedy took the world by storm with its wit and charm and, over the course of its seven seasons, picked up nominations for five Golden Globes and five Primetime Emmy Awards. The show was centred on Jess (played by Deschanel) as she moves into an LA loft with three men – Nick, Schmidt and Winston – following a break up. What ensues is a typically hilarious depiction of navigating the problems of being a 30-something, along with all the usual relationship and career issues that we expect of a good comedy.

Now, fans of New Girl are in luck as a new podcast will be released on 24 January. Welcome To Our Show will be hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris – better known to fans as Jess, Cece and Winston – and will, essentially, be one glorious deep dive into the magic behind the comedy.

Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris will join Zooey Deschanel as hosts of the new podcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the trio will look back on episodes of the series while “revealing never-before-told stories and their favourite memories from creating the show.” They will also “divulge moments and scenes left on the cutting room floor” so it’s safe to say that the podcast will be every New Girl fan’s dream. Entertainment Weekly also adds: “Every Monday, a new episode of Welcome To Our Show will feature the trio playing a version of the popular, albeit fictional, game True American, complete with made-up rules and tons of unnecessary confusion. They’ll also invite cast members, guest stars, producers, writers, and more to dissect and dish on a selected episode.” Sharing the happy news to his Instagram, Morris wrote: “Y’all have been asking about it. Here it is. SUBSCRIBE NOW or Else!!! LINK IN BIO!!!”

Speaking about the upcoming podcast to Entertainment Weekly, Simone said: “New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince. “Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!” The first episode of Welcome To Our Show will be available to listen to on all major podcast platforms on 24 January.

