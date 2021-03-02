We finally have a release date for Line Of Duty’s sixth season (hurrah!). Yes, the hit police drama will return to our screens on Sunday 21 March. For fans who have been impatiently waiting, thanks to filming delays caused by the pandemic, it’s the best lockdown news. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston will return as DI Kate Fleming, DS Steve Arnott and superintendent Ted Hastings respectively. Shalom Brune-Franklin joins the cast as new addition to the AC-12 team, DC Chloe Bishop. And Kelly Macdonald makes her debut on the show as guest lead detective chief inspector Joanne Davidson.

And if you just can’t get enough of Jed Mercurio’s tense drama, its accompanying podcast is returning to the airwaves.

When the fifth season of Line Of Duty was released in 2019, Lolly Adefope and Brett Goldstein hosted Obsessed With…Line of Duty on BBC Sounds. Now, former cast member, Craig Parkinson, who played DI Matthew Cottan (“The Caddy”), will host a new series to accompany the sixth season.

Chatting with members of the cast and celebrity super fans, they will delve deep into the world of AC-12, while trying to get to the bottom of the mystery of ‘H’. Parkinson will look into various theories put forward by fans of the show, as well as getting on the phone to members of the Line Of Duty family to ask questions that the podcast wants answers to. Listeners can also expect predictions for the following episode and a game which Parkinson will play with podcast listeners.

Each episode of Obsessed With… Line Of Duty will be available straight after each television episode airs in March. Host Parkinson said: “Returning to the world of Line Of Duty, this time as a podcast host, is very exciting. I’m looking forward to chatting with some fantastic guests, cast members old and new and getting as frustrated as everyone else trying to work out where AC-12 are taking us this season. “As someone who’s been deep on the inside, I’m well aware we’ll be in for a rollercoaster ride and hosting the podcast side by side, week by week, we’ll be able to delve deep into the files and fan theories of AC-12. Hold tight team!” Episodes will be released every Sunday on BBC Sounds from 21 March.

