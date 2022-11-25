Pandora Sykes is launching a new podcast next month and it’s all about books

We’re always in need of a great book recommendation, and if there’s one person whose literary suggestions we can trust, it’s Pandora Sykes. As a Women’s Prize for Fiction judge in 2022 and host of The High Low podcast, she knows how to tap into what we love.

That’s what makes her latest venture so exciting. Two weeks after she rebooted our reading lists at Stylist Live, Sykes has shared that she’ll soon be launching a new podcast – all about books.

It’s called Book Chat (a great name) and will be hosted by Sykes and Bobby Palmer, author of Isaac And The Egg. The trailer declares that the podcast will do “what it says on the tin”. Each episode, Sykes will bring along a book and so will Palmer, then the pair shall chat.

There’s just one rule: the books must be at least two years old. That’s right, no new releases, hyped-up reads or top 10 bestsellers here – instead, the duo will be discussing much-loved books that are already on their bookshelves, and perhaps on yours, too.