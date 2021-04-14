Podcasts about motherhood, including Stylist’s Baby On The Brain

Deciding to start a family is an exciting time for many, but the reality of seeing a positive pregnancy test can send many women into a spiral of sleepless nights way before a baby arrives to do that for them.

But this podcast isn’t about the practicalities of sleep or feeding, it’s not about birth or your changing body, this is all about you as a woman with a mind all of your own. From identity to parental leave, to the inequality of the sacrifices men and women are still expected to make, each episode tackles one of the conundrums that keeps many mums-to-be awake at night when they find out their life is about to change.

In this thought-provoking but light-hearted new podcast, Stylist’s Fliss Thistlethwaite - a mum-to-be grappling with her own questions - meets other pregnant women to chat about their concerns; finding experts and mothers who have answers to their middle-of-the-night worries.