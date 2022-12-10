Turns out, listening to podcasts can actually make us feel less lonely

From Normal Gossip to Call Her Daddy, 2022 has been a great year for podcasts. But did you know that laughing along with The Receipts or marvelling at the twists and turns of Serial actually has psychological benefits?

According to a fascinating new study, podcast listening may help people fulfill their daily social needs. The study found that people who listened to more podcasts per month reported a greater presence of meaning in life and those who formed parasocial relationships with hosts reported a greater sense of relatedness.