From Love Stories with Dolly Alderton to Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer, here are nine of the best podcasts about dating, sex and relationships.
Navigating dating, relationships and sex can be a minefield. Steering through the landscape during a pandemic makes things even trickier. That’s why it can sometimes be helpful to listen to outside voices for reassurance, comfort and relatable experiences.
From memoirs by people who’ve been there to TV series that make you and your romantic situation feel seen, you can find guidance everywhere – and this includes podcasts, too.
Whether it’s an expert giving you insight and advice, or celebrity guests sharing their personal experiences, plugging into a podcast that examines matters of the heart can be almost therapeutic.
9 best podcasts about dating, relationships and sex
Love Stories with Dolly Alderton
Everything I Know About Love writer Dolly Alderton talks to guests about their most defining relationships: the passion, heartbreak, longing, familiarity and fondness that have formed who they are.
Guests include Marian Keyes, Stanley Tucci, Lily Allen and Lolly Adefope.
Sex, Lies & DM Slides
Gizzi Erskine and Sydney Lima use their new Spotify podcast to get very real about the sex, dating and social media landscape in 2020. Lima recently told Stylist: “Eurotrash meets Louis Theroux’ sums it up in a nutshell.”
Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer.
Nicole Byer is single and has been for decades. She’s smart and funny as hell. So the question she asks herself is: “why am I perpetually single?” This podcast is a quest to find that answer. Every week, Nicole invites a comedian, friend, or ex-fling to interview their dating life and figure out her own.
Dear Sugars
Hosted by Cheryl Strayed and Steve Almond, Dear Sugars delves into everything from friendship to infidelity and sexual assault – all with an empathetic and very wise response.
Modern Love: The Podcast
Modern Love: The Podcast features the popular New York Times column, with readings by notable personalities and updates from the essayists themselves. Meghna Chakrabarti and Modern Love editor Daniel Jones host the show, and you will fall in love at first listen.
Anna Faris is Unqualified.
Hollywood actor Anna Faris has her own podcast! Each episode starts off with an interview with a celebrity guest, then transitions into a call-in relationship Q&A. Oast guests include Lisa Kurdrow, Demi Moore and Tika Sumpter.
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens is hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming and co-creator Chris Sweeney. As well as speaking with LGBTQ+ celebrity guests each week, they also answer questions in their Agony Uncle section. Recent guests include Sue Perkins, Stephen Fry and Hannah Gadsby.
Guys We Fucked
Guys We Fucked helps pave the way towards a healthier outlook on sex. Hosted by stand-up comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, the podcast acts as a sort of new best friend. They discuss taboo kinks and feature interviews with revolutionaries in sexual health, cultural icons, and, occasionally, guys they’ve fucked.
Dating Diaries: Questions & Confessions
Dating Diaries: Questions & Confessions unpacks the complexities and experiences of dating during the Covid-19 pandemic. The show explores the minds, hearts and desperate measures of singles all over the country who are stuck at home, trying to find love and new ways to connect. Each week, it releases an episode that features the unique perspectives of singles navigating this new age of dating.
Top image: Getty
Images provided by podcasts
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…