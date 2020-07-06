From I May Destroy You to The Good Place, these are the TV shows that have podcasts entirely dedicated to their fans.
We’re all getting through a lot of excellent television right now. From nostalgic BBC favourites to exciting new Netflix releases and book-to-TV adaptations, there’s plenty to keep us going through lockdown. But you might miss chatting to your office buddies about the latest series at the water cooler, or quoting classic comedy lines with friends over a glass of wine.
Enter: TV podcasts.
Plugging into a TV podcast is the perfect way to feel like part of the conversation and hype. And for super fans, they’re a brilliant way of finding new interviews, reviews and background information about your favourite shows. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones out there.
Best podcasts about TV shows
Obsessed With… Normal People
BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is the series everybody has been talking about over the last couple of months.
Obsessed With… Normal People picks up on the conversations sparked by the series, exploring the universal themes of love, relationships and growing up and finding yourself as a young adult.
Evanna Lynch and Riyadh Khalaf host the show, which includes guests such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who of course play Marianne and Connell in the series.
Quiz
Quiz is the recent three-part ITV drama series that followed the story of the now infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal. With a superb cast including Michael Sheen, Aisling Bea and Sian Clifford, it was a lockdown TV hit.
Final Answer is a limited podcast series presented by the crew who brought Quiz to life – writer James Graham and producers Dan Winch and Alice Pearse.
It takes us deep behind the scenes to find out how hard it is to recreate modern history, the moral grey areas of dramatising such a well-known story and the journey for key crew on whether they feel the Ingrams ultimately are guilty or innocent.
Fake Doctors, Real Friends
Scrubs co-stars and real-life best buddies Zach Braff and Donald Faison have created a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show one episode at a time.
Each week, the pair discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favourite memories from filming.
They also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews. It’s nostalgic, fun and perfect for right now.
The Good Place: The Podcast
Whether you’re a super fan mourning the end of the series, or you’re catching up with it during lockdown, The Good Place: The Podcast is a brilliant accompaniment to the hit Netflix comedy.
Hosted by actor Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn), the podcast features behind-the-scenes stories, episode and performance insights and funny anecdotes.
It invites a rotating slate of co-hosts and special guests, including Jameela Jamil and Kristen Bell.
Obsessed With... Killing Eve
Killing Eve series three has just finished, and there’s plenty to discuss. Make sure you’re up to date with all the chatter around it with the Obsessed With… Killing Eve podcast.
Naomi Shimada and Zing Tsjeng continue to dissect episodes while in lockdown, and you can catch up with previous series.
Conversations range from Villanelle’s epic wardrobe to how the show portrays sexual dynamics and queerness on mainstream TV, along with plenty of outrageous anecdotes of their own.
The Crown: The Official Podcast
Hosted by Edith Bowman, The Crown: The Official Podcast follows the hit royal Netflix show episode by episode, diving deep into the stories and taking listeners behind the scenes with insights from many of the people involved in the show.
Guests include showrunner, writer and creator Peter Morgan, and actors such as Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter.
Office Ladies
The Office (US) co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, have created the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for fans.
Each week Jenna and Angela break down an episode of The Office and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there can tell you.
Another from the Obsessed with… series, because it’s just so damn good. I May Destroy You is Michaela Coel’s new BBC drama about consent in contemporary life. It’s being praised by critics and fans alike for its bold examination of sexual assault.
Sophie Duker and friends are on hand to talk through the episodes, which are being released weekly on Mondays.
