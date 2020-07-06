BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is the series everybody has been talking about over the last couple of months.

Obsessed With… Normal People picks up on the conversations sparked by the series, exploring the universal themes of love, relationships and growing up and finding yourself as a young adult.

Evanna Lynch and Riyadh Khalaf host the show, which includes guests such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who of course play Marianne and Connell in the series.