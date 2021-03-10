Self-help podcasts: 6 brilliant podcast series to turn to when you’re feeling lost

Whether you’re feeling lost, are in need of some motivation or want some advice, these brilliant self-help podcasts are a great place to start.

In 2021, self-help is officially cool. And alongside the long list of books that have risen to popularity over the last year, there’s another, lesser-known realm of self-help content taking the world by storm – podcasts.

Just like self-help books, our favourite self-help podcasts are filled with brilliant stories, tips and advice for handling life’s big hurdles, from managing money to coping with difficult emotions. So, whether you’re feeling a bit lost, fancy broadening your horizons or are in need of some specific support, you’re sure to find something that resonates with you.  

Even if you’ve never dabbled in the genre before, podcasts are a great place to start because they’re predominantly free and easy to dip in and out of – perfect if you’re looking for lots of different perspectives on a similar issue.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a guide to the best self-help podcasts to tune into when you’re feeling a little lost.  

  • Power Hour

    Power Hour with Adrienne Herbert cover
    Self-help podcasts: Power Hour.

    How do the world’s most successful and influential people do what they do? That’s the premise of Adrienne Herbert’s Power Hour, which takes a closer look at the processes and daily rituals of today’s leading coaches, creatives, change makers and innovators.

    With recent interviewees including beauty expert Liz Earle, Olympian and athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and TV presenter AJ Odudu, Power Hour is designed to provide you with new ideas to help you make the most out of every day.  

  • The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos

    The Happiness Lab podcast cover art
    Self-help podcasts: The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos.

    Want to be a happier, more fulfilled person, but not sure where to start? The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos could be the podcast for you.  

    In each episode, Santos, the renowned psychology professor who created Yale’s world-famous happiness course, uses her knowledge and the latest scientific research to debunk some of the most widespread myths about happiness and provide you with a fresh new perspective. 

  • Money Moves With Toni Tone

    Money Moves with Toni Tone podcast cover art
    Self-help podcasts: Money Moves with Toni Tone.

    Managing money is hard – but thanks to this podcast from the writer, speaker and content creator Toni Tone, it’s about to get a whole lot easier.

    In its eight episodes, Money Moves provides plenty of helpful information to get you started, from how to work out your ‘money personality’ to navigating the relationship between love and money.  

  • Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

    Unlocking Us with Brene Brown podcast artwork with a key and rainbow background
    Self-help podcasts: Unlocking Us with Brené Brown.

    Brené Brown’s Unlocking Us is often held up as the pinnacle of self-help podcasts – and for good reason. Besides the fact that she has an incredibly soothing voice, Brown’s appetite for open, honest and raw conversations about the messiness of being human make listening to this podcast a truly eye-opening experience.

    Each week, the research professor sits down with a different guest to reflect on their emotions and experiences – recent guests include Roxane Gay, Melinda Gates and Barack Obama. 

  • The Calmer You Podcast with Chloe Brotheridge

    The Calmer You Podcast with Chloe Brotheridge cover
    Self-help podcasts: The Calmer You Podcast.

    In this podcast, Chloe Brotheridge, expert hypnotherapist, coach and author of The Anxiety Solution and Brave New Girl, sits down with a series of guests to provide listeners with a toolkit to live a calmer, confident life.

    With episodes on topics ranging from dealing with burnout and overwhelm and fostering confidence and self-love, The Calmer You Podcast is a treasure trove of advice for those looking to find new ways to manage their anxiety. 

  • Pepp Talk Podcast

    The Pepp Talk Podcast cover with picture of Breeny Lee
    Self-help podcasts: Pepp Talk Podcast.

    If you’re in need of some motivation right now, look no further than the brilliant Pepp Talk Podcast from influencer Breeny Lee.

    In each episode, Lee offers her unfiltered, real advice and provides practical tips to help listeners navigate every kind of situation, from breaking up with friends to being more feminine in a world where it’s seen as a weakness.  

