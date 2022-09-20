Syed – who has always maintained his innocence – will now be released to home detention. The judge has given the state 30 days to decide whether to seek a new trial or dismiss the case.

To say this decision has been long-awaited would be an understatement. While Syed’s initial hearing received little attention, Serial’s 12-part deep dive into the case – which revisited the circumstances surrounding Lee’s death and questioned the legitimacy of the case against Syed – quickly went viral. It has now been downloaded over 300 million times.

The case later became the subject of a 2019 HBO docuseries – The Case Against Adnan Syed – which was executive produced by Syed’s family friend and experienced lawyer Rabia Chaudry. Chaudry was also the one who brought Syed’s case to Koenig and the Serial team in the first place.