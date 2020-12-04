Have you ever tuned into an old favourite TV show after a few years and been shocked by just how insensitive or even downright offensive their handling of topics such as sexuality, gender and race are? Sex And The City superfans Juno Dawson and Dylan B Jones have, and in their funny and insightful podcast, So I Got To Thinking, they get together to take a closer look at the multi-award winning, New York-based comedy-drama.

Each week, the two of them break down the show episode by episode, and “analyse it in a modern context” – a task which is by turns “fun, surreal and sometimes depressing,” says Dylan. Now into its third season, the podcast has brought in over 100,000 listeners since its debut in 2018 and charted in the top 100 podcasts in the UK, with a dedicated fanbase that tune in every week to hear Juno and Dylan dig deep into the issues and questions at the heart of the show.

And the upcoming episode promises to be one of the most engaging and intoxicating they’ve done to date. In it, they are joined by Candice Carty-Williams, the critically acclaimed author of smash-hit debut novel Queenie, and together they talk through the fifth episode of the show’s third season, No Ifs, Ands, or Butts. Though the third season of Sex And The City as a whole is known for its often troubling handling of topics that range from bisexuality to infidelity, this episode is particularly incendiary, attempting as it does to sensitively address interracial relationships.

The episode itself sees Samantha start dating record producer Chivon Williams, who is Black. When the coupling invites mixed reactions from her friends (and especially Charlotte), Samantha boldly pronounces that “I don’t see colour – I see conquests!” Candice says that, “as a huge fan of SATC, this episode, like much of the show, has always been a thorn in my side.” And who can blame her?

Podcasts: Candice Carty-Williams joins Juno Dawson and Dylan B Jones on 'So I Got To Thinking.'

The representation of the relationship and Chivon himself is often crude and leans heavily on stereotypes, and in a way that Juno says “highlights larger issues in the noughties TV landscape.” “It was a conversation about Black lives that excluded Black voices,” she continues, and as a result it arguably did little to advance diversity on the small screen. Dylan explains that this episode of So I Got To Thinking “is by far one of the most telling ones we’ve done,” because “apart from anything else it’s just so cringe and was so obviously written by white people. It certainly shows how valuable it is to have diversity on both sides of the camera.”

So together, Candice, Juno and Dylan talk through the show’s handling of race in a way that Candice describes as “important” and “funny” in equal measure. “This episode of the podcast,” then, acts as “a critique of the culture at the time and a conversation about how things may have improved since,” says Juno. So I Got To Thinking releases new episodes every Tuesday and dissects everything from Carrie Bradshaw’s dramas and dilemmas to the show’s hugely problematic approach to bisexuality.

The newest instalment will be out on Tuesday 8 December, and you can listen to this and previous episodes on Apple Music and Spotify.

Images: So I Got To Thinking.