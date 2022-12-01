Whether they satisfy our need for escapism with grisly true crime or make us laugh with candid tales of dating mishaps, we could never be without our favourite podcasts.

2022 alone has seen the release of firm favourites like Archetypes with Meghan Markle, Hoaxed and High Low with Emrata. And the audio medium is only continuing to grow in popularity, with podcast listener numbers up 29.5% in the last three years.

As part of its popular Spotify Wrapped analysis, the music streamer revealed some intriguing data about listening habits from across the globe. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift was named as the most viral artist globally, and As It Was by Harry Styles took the prize for most-streamed song.