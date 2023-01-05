Bernardine Evaristo always aimed to win the Booker Prize… she just didn’t know it would happen months before a pandemic that’d change the way we live for years to come.

“I wasn’t writing in order to win the Booker prize […] but it gave me something to commit to,” she told Stylist’s editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski, on the second day of Stylist Live, in a conversation that’s now available as an episode of our podcast, Stylist Live Sessions.

When she eventually did win, she dug out her old affirmations which had all been about nabbing that prize, and thought, “Oh my God!”