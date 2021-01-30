And a new screen adaptation of another hit Wondery podcast has just been announced…

WeCrashed is a 2020 podcast series about the rise and fall of international co-working space company WeWork. Wondery’s description reads: “The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at 47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. “Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company’s reality? “It’s a story of hope and hubris, big money and bigger screwups, and the lengths people will go to chase ‘unicorns.’.”

The WeCrashed TV series will be based on the hit podcast.

Variety has now confirmed that Apple has ordered for the podcast to be adapted for a limited TV series. It also reports that Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto – both Oscar winners – have signed on to star in and co-executive produce the show. The Hollywood Reporter adds that it will be an eight-part series, with Leto playing WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Hathaway playing his co-founder and wife Rebekah Newmann. Lee Eisenberg (Apple’s Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) will create the show, while This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

Basically, we reckon this is going to be well worth the watch, so we’ll keep you updated with details as soon as they’re released. In the meantime, you can catch up with the WeCrashed podcast series to hear the real tale unfold over on the Wondery website.

