The OC was one of the best TV series ever made. Sure, I’m a superfan who is still looking for a real-life Seth Cohen and has a totally bias view here – but show me a millennial who didn’t spend their youth watching the teen drama on T4 Sundays… I rest my case. The Josh Schwartz-created show has had a bit of a comeback recently, with all four series now available to stream on All 4 (because we’ve all gone a bit nostalgic). And now, fans should be super excited, because two of The OC’s most iconic stars are making a podcast!

Yep, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke have shared a trailer for Welcome To The OC, Bitches! Bilson of course played Summer Roberts: the fast-talking, loyal best friend (who was also prone to rage-blackouts) that we all wish we had. And Clarke was Marissa’s “mom”, the inimitable Julie Cooper Nichol – aka: 100% that Orange County bitch. The pair have been sharing hints of their reunion on social media over recent months. I mean, could we ask for two better hosts for this?

The podcast will see the stars revisit episodes of the series and provide behind-the-scenes insight on what happened with fellow former cast members, writers and musicians (because we all remember how cracking that soundtrack was). “Welcome to The OC, bitches,” Bilson opens the trailer with. “Grab your bikinis, your Juicy jumpsuits and your flip phones because every Tuesday we’re going back to the early 2000s.” “This is an OC rewatch podcast, as only the two bitches who were there could do,” explains Clarke. “We’re starting from the beginning, back from when we were just guest stars. Do you remember that Rachel?” “Yes, ewww,” Bilson replies in true Summer style.

They list all the reasons we loved that damn show so much: “The music, the drama, the parties, the love triangles, the fashion, the teenage angst…” Yes, yes, YES. “We’ll see you there, OC bitches,” Clarke signs off, leaving us all very excited. Listen to the trailer for Welcome To The OC, Bitches!

It’s the perfect excuse to spend the rest of lockdown rewinding back to where it all began, when lovely Sandy Cohen invited bad boy Ryan to come stay with him and his family, Kirsten and Seth, in their Orange County mansion… Altogether now, “Califorrrniiiaaaa, here we come!”

