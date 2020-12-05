5 winter podcasts and audiobooks to hunker down with this December

Better still, audiobooks allow you to nap at the same time as listening; a guilty pleasure that’s all the more delicious in the depths of winter.

There are two qualities need for a great winter story: either it must be full of atmosphere, with snow-clad suspense and chills that match the sudden drop in mercury. Or, it should be magical and cosy, with feel-good vibes all the way.

The below podcasts and audiobooks bring a mixture of both to the fore. So grab your duvet and an eye mask, and get stuck in: the hibernation begins right here.