6 brilliant podcasts to keep you company while working from home

One of the weirdest parts of working from home is the absence of the ‘office buzz’.

From the tip-tapping of the keyboards to the sounds of chatter wafting from the kitchen, there’s something unique about the sense of companionship and community that atmosphere brings.

While there’s no way to replace this ‘buzz’ while working from home, there are things we can do to make the experience feel a little less isolating – and that’s where this guide to the best podcasts to listen to while working from home comes in.