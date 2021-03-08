6 brilliant podcasts to keep you company while working from home

Struggling with the isolation of working from home? Try plugging into one of these brilliant podcasts.
One of the weirdest parts of working from home is the absence of the ‘office buzz’.
From the tip-tapping of the keyboards to the sounds of chatter wafting from the kitchen, there’s something unique about the sense of companionship and community that atmosphere brings.
While there’s no way to replace this ‘buzz’ while working from home, there are things we can do to make the experience feel a little less isolating – and that’s where this guide to the best podcasts to listen to while working from home comes in.
Whether you’re looking for a sense of community, advice or some much-needed motivation, these podcasts are a brilliant way to counter feelings of loneliness while also adding some fun to your daily grind. From the hilarity of Nobody Panic to the advice-led snippets of The New Corner Office, there really is something for everyone on this list.
So, without further ado, here’s our pick of the best podcasts to keep you company while working from home.
Is This Working?
If the last year has left you feeling a little bit lost when it comes to work, then Is This Working? Is the podcast for you.
Described as a podcast “about the messy parts of work,” each week the hosts Anna Codrea-Rado and Tiffany Philippou sit down with a guest to dissect the issues at the forefront of modern working culture; over the last year, they’ve tackled subjects such as letting go of “productivity guilt” and finding happiness at work.
Working From Home With Stylist
Launched during the first lockdown with the aim of providing a ‘virtual office’ to anyone who needed it, this podcast from Stylist’s very own Lisa Smosarski and Alix Walker sees the pair talk to a variety of celebrities and experts to navigate the new ‘normal’ of work.
With topics ranging from lockdown burnout and the future of flexible working to futurology and how to sleep better, Working From Home With Stylist offers something for everyone to enjoy.
Ctrl Alt Delete
Hosted by freelancer and author Emma Gannon, Ctrl Alt Delete is a podcast about work, wellbeing, creativity and everything in between.
Alongside the usual thought-provoking interviews with celebrities, leaders and businesspeople alike, over the last year Gannon has spoken to experts about how to overcome the challenges of working from home, from the challenges of solo work and loneliness to avoiding burnout and staying sane while working during a pandemic.
In short, Ctrl Alt Delete is thought-provoking, honest and inspirational – exactly what the doctor ordered when your WFH motivation is at an all-time low.
Nobody Panic
Although not technically a work podcast, Nobody Panic’s brilliant, honest and relatable conversations about all things ‘adulting’ are the perfect replacement for office chatter.
Plug into an episode of Nobody Panic at random and you’re sure to learn something – each episode, the hosts Stevie Martin and Tessa Coates tackle “life’s big, small, fun and sometimes scary questions” alongside a whole host of experts and special guests.
With episodes on everything from how to stop self-sabotaging to how to be more body positive, you’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy.
The New Corner Office
In this accompanying podcast to her book The New Corner Office: How The Most Successful People Work From Home, Laura Vanderkam shares a wealth of tips and tricks for making the most of remote working, from time management to the importance of mindset.
Each episode of The New Corner Office ranges between 5-10 minutes, so this is a great one to plug into during your daily walks.
The Solo Collective
This new podcast from Rebecca Seal, bestselling author of Solo: How To Work Alone and Not Lose Your Mind, sees her speak to a series of experts and “well-known solo workers” to give listeners the tools they need to thrive while working from home and manage their careers during this strange time.
Launching on 18 March, guests appearing throughout The Solo Collective’s 12 episodes include Dr Laurie Santos, host of The Happiness Lab podcast, and Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, author of Shorter.
Images: Getty/Courtesy Of Podcasts