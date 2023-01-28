Five years after it first launched, BBC Radio 5 Live’s award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C is returning with a special episode celebrating the life and legacy of former co-hosts, Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James who have both passed away since the podcast launched in 2018.

Presented by Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland and recorded in front of a live audience, it will shine a light on the significance of the cancer community, and include conversations with friends of the podcast who have been affected in different ways by the disease including Deborah’s brother and sister, researcher and oncologist, Sacha Howell, cancer patient, Jay Mclaughlin, and Leanne Pero, who has recovered from the illness.