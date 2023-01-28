You, Me and the Big C: a special new episode of the award-winning BBC podcast to be released
Five years after it first launched, BBC Radio 5 Live’s award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C is returning with a special episode celebrating the life and legacy of former co-hosts, Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James who have both passed away since the podcast launched in 2018.
Presented by Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland and recorded in front of a live audience, it will shine a light on the significance of the cancer community, and include conversations with friends of the podcast who have been affected in different ways by the disease including Deborah’s brother and sister, researcher and oncologist, Sacha Howell, cancer patient, Jay Mclaughlin, and Leanne Pero, who has recovered from the illness.
The podcast is best known for taking a candid look at cancer, discussing issues like telling your family and friends as well as practical matters, such as hair loss and tips for dealing with finances.
Bland, a journalist, blogged under the name Big C, Little Me, and passed away in December 2018. Presenter James, known online as BowelBabe, died in June 2022 after raising more than £7.5 million for her BowelBabe cancer fund, for which she was awarded a damehood.
To mark the release of the new episode, BBC Radio 5 Live will bring listeners a ‘day of hope’ across their shows with stories from cancer patients, and family members, live broadcasts from Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Institute of Cancer Research, as well as conversations with medical experts.
Of the episode, host and creator of Girl Vs Cancer Lauren Mahon said: “It’s the first time we’ll be recording in front of a live audience – something we’ve wanted to do for the longest time. It’ll be bittersweet that Deb isn’t with us to fulfil our dream but we hope we do both her and Rach proud. It’s our chance to properly honour our amazing podcast and celebrate the legacy of our amazing pals.”
You, Me and the Big C will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday 30 January.
Images: BBC