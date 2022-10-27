If you’re a fan of Rian Johnson’s hit murder mystery franchise Knives Out, you’ll be counting down the days until the long-awaited sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, arrives on Netflix in December. The new film, which sees the intrepid detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) return to investigate a fresh cast of suspects, has been three years in the making – but if the trailer is anything to go by, a genuine slice of movie magic is heading our way. The master of spinning a captivating whodunnit isn’t taking his foot off the gas any time soon, though. At the beginning of the new year, Johnson’s first TV show arrives on our screens in the form of new detective series Poker Face, starring the one and only Natasha Lyonne.

The series follows scrappy protagonist Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an uncanny ability to know when someone’s lying. Over the course of 10 episodes, Cale hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, meeting a cast of eclectic characters and solving strange crimes along the way. “Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure – the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win – ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face,” says Johnson and Lyonne in a statement. “We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted 10 self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ’69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride,” they add. By the looks of the first teaser, Johnson has cooked up another brilliantly imaginative murder mystery.

Alongside Lyonne, Poker Face boasts a seriously impressive guest cast. The characters Cale will meet on the road include Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luis Guzmán, Ron Perlman and Rowan Blanchard, to name but a few. Poker Face premieres on Peacock, with its first four episodes airing on 26 January, with the remaining six following weekly on Thursdays thereafter. And while a UK release date is yet to be announced, the series is likely to air on Sky and Now soon after. And in case you need a reminder, Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery arrives on Netflix on 23 December.