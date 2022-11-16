With Lindsay Lohan returning to romcoms, Charlie body spray back on the shelves and Carrie Bradshaw running around New York City once more, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we’ve time-warped right back to 2001.

But no, 2022 is simply a year that we’re firmly leaning into nostalgia, from our TV picks to our hobbies. So the news that Disney has confirmed The Princess Diaries 3 after years of speculation is music to our ears.

Yes, you read that right. We’re returning to Genovia for a third Princess Diaries movie, following on from the two previous films directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on the novel by Meg Cabot.