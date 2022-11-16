Princess Diaries 3: everything we know so far about the Disney sequel, including whether Anne Hathaway will return
The announcement that Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works has sent the internet into a spin. Will Anne Hathaway make a comeback as Mia Thermopolis? What about Julie Andrews? Did Queen Clarisse and Joe ever finally get together? Here’s everything we know so far.
With Lindsay Lohan returning to romcoms, Charlie body spray back on the shelves and Carrie Bradshaw running around New York City once more, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we’ve time-warped right back to 2001.
But no, 2022 is simply a year that we’re firmly leaning into nostalgia, from our TV picks to our hobbies. So the news that Disney has confirmed The Princess Diaries 3 after years of speculation is music to our ears.
Yes, you read that right. We’re returning to Genovia for a third Princess Diaries movie, following on from the two previous films directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on the novel by Meg Cabot.
And judging by the reactions online, excitement doesn’t even begin to cover it.
What is the plot of Princess Diaries 3?
Being such early days, details have yet to be confirmed. But according to Variety, the threequel is expected to continue the story from The Princess Diaries and sequel Royal Engagement rather than rebooting the series.
This means that there is certainly scope for the return of plenty of fan favourites, from feisty best friend Lilly Moscovitz (played by Heather Matarazzo) to Héctor Elizondo’s bodyguard Joe.
And naturally, plenty of us will be wondering whether Chris Pine will make an appearance as scheming yet dreamy Lord Nicholas Devereaux.
Will Anne Hathaway star in Princess Diaries 3?
Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is whether Anne Hathaway will be reprising her role as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi.
And while Hathaway hasn’t yet been confirmed for the film, she did however recently express her interest in returning, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”
Earlier this year, Andrews also spoke fondly of The Princess Diaries and especially how it resonates with her younger fan base in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
But when asked if it was a story she’d want to revisit, the acclaimed actor responded: “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry [Marshall, who died in 2016] then did leave us.”
We’re holding out hope regardless as, frankly, it wouldn’t be the same without them.
When will Princess Diaries 3 be released?
Unsurprisingly, with the announcement so fresh and little detail to go on, it’s not yet clear when we can expect The Princess Diaries 3 to land on our screens.
What we do know, however, is that it will absolutely be worth the wait. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.
Images: Getty/Buena Vista Pictures