In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday 8 September, the UK will experience a number of changes that reflect the loss of our longest-reigning monarch. From the succession of King Charles III and the production of new money and passports to the likely announcement of a bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place on 19 September, it is evident her passing will have a major impact on daily life in the UK.

As news started to filter through about the Queen’s health, major television channels, including the BBC and ITV, pulled their upcoming programmes from the schedule to make room for special news coverage. Now, as the nation enters an official period of mourning for the late monarch and tributes pour in from around the globe, we can also expect TV schedules to change over the course of the weekend as they dedicate air time to the Queen. Here’s everything you need to know about how the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 will adapt their schedules this weekend.

BBC

It has been confirmed that the BBC will air blanket coverage of the Queen’s death on BBC One until 6.30pm on Friday 9 September. BBC Two, meanwhile, also faces changes to the schedule. While there is no rolling news coverage, the BBC soap Eastenders will air on the secondary channel at 7.30pm. This means that The One Show will be removed from the schedule tonight alongside Celebrity MasterChef, which had been due to air at 8.30pm before the topical panel show Have I Got News For You. Changes to BBC programme schedules for Friday 9 September BBC One 06:00 BBC News Special 10:00 BBC News Special 13:00 BBC News 13:30 Regional News 13:45 BBC News Special 18:00 BBC News 18:30 Regional News

BBC Two 06:00 Coast 06:30 Escape To The Country 09:00 Summer: Earth’s Seasonal Secrets 10:00 Animal Park 10:45 Farmers Country Showdown 11:15 Homes Under The Hammer 12:15 Bargain Hunt 13:00 Best Bakes Ever 13:45 Doctors 14:15 Money For Nothing 15:00 Escape To The Country 15:45 Garden Rescue 16:30 The Bidding Room 17:15 Pointless 18:00 Richard Osman’s House Of Games 18:30 Unbeatable 19:00 Garden Rescue 19:30 EastEnders

ITV

ITV has confirmed that the channel will also air rolling news coverage in tribute to the Queen on Friday 9 September, alongside a series of special new segments and documentaries about the Queen’s life. This means that This Morning, Loose Women and soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street have all been removed from the schedule. Dickinson’s Real Deal, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase have also been removed from Friday afternoon’s programming to make way for rolling news coverage once more. Tonight, ITV will air Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, a special documentary presented by Jonathan Dimbleby charting the Queen’s historic reign. This will be followed by ITV News at Ten. Changes to programme schedules for Friday 9 September 06:00 Good Morning Britain 09:00 ITV News Special 18:00 ITV News Regional 19:00 ITV Evening News 20:30 Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign

22:00 ITV News at 10 23:10 NFL Highlights

Channel 4

Following in the footsteps of the BBC and ITV, Channel 4 has pulled much of its scheduled programming, which included Craig Charles’s Moneybags, the finale episode of Hobby Man, The Simpsons and Hollyoaks. “On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country,” said Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 in a statement. “For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities.” While there is not constant news on the channel today, there are regular Channel 4 News Specials throughout the day. Regular scheduling continues at 9pm with Gogglebox, although The Last Leg has been cancelled. Host Adam Hills said: “It just doesn’t feel right. We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.”

Changes to Channel 4 programme schedules for Friday 9 September 06:10 Countdown 06:45 A Place In The Sun 07:15 A Place In The Sun 08:05 Escape To The Château 08:50 Escape To The Château 09:35 The Dog House 10:25 The Dog House 11:10 George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked 12:00 Channel 4 News Special 13:00 Steph’s Packed Lunch 14:10 Countdown 14:50 Find It, Fix It, Flog It 15:05 A Place In The Sun 15:50 A Place In The Sun 16:35 Château DIY 17:25 Devon And Cornwall 18:10 Coastal Railways With Julie Walters 19:00 Channel 4 News 21:00 Gogglebox 23:05 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown