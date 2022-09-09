Queen Elizabeth II

How the TV schedule is changing on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Posted by for Entertainment

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, TV schedules across all major channels and stations will experience changes over the weekend as the country enters a period of mourning.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday 8 September, the UK will experience a number of changes that reflect the loss of our longest-reigning monarch. From the succession of King Charles III and the production of new money and passports to the likely announcement of a bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place on 19 September, it is evident her passing will have a major impact on daily life in the UK.

You may also like

Queen Elizabeth II has died: tributes pour in for longest-serving monarch in British history

As news started to filter through about the Queen’s health, major television channels, including the BBC and ITV, pulled their upcoming programmes from the schedule to make room for special news coverage.

Now, as the nation enters an official period of mourning for the late monarch and tributes pour in from around the globe, we can also expect TV schedules to change over the course of the weekend as they dedicate air time to the Queen. 

Here’s everything you need to know about how the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 will adapt their schedules this weekend.

BBC

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96 at Balmoral

It has been confirmed that the BBC will air blanket coverage of the Queen’s death on BBC One until 6.30pm on Friday 9 September.

BBC Two, meanwhile, also faces changes to the schedule. While there is no rolling news coverage, the BBC soap Eastenders will air on the secondary channel at 7.30pm.

This means that The One Show will be removed from the schedule tonight alongside Celebrity MasterChef, which had been due to air at 8.30pm before the topical panel show Have I Got News For You.

Changes to BBC programme schedules for Friday 9 September

BBC One

06:00 BBC News Special

10:00 BBC News Special

13:00 BBC News

13:30 Regional News

13:45 BBC News Special

18:00 BBC News

18:30 Regional News

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at Balmoral

BBC Two

06:00 Coast 

06:30 Escape To The Country

09:00 Summer: Earth’s Seasonal Secrets 

10:00 Animal Park

10:45 Farmers Country Showdown

11:15 Homes Under The Hammer 

12:15 Bargain Hunt 

13:00 Best Bakes Ever

13:45 Doctors 

14:15 Money For Nothing 

15:00 Escape To The Country 

15:45 Garden Rescue 

16:30 The Bidding Room 

17:15 Pointless

18:00 Richard Osman’s House Of Games

18:30 Unbeatable

19:00 Garden Rescue 

19:30 EastEnders 

ITV

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at Balmoral

ITV has confirmed that the channel will also air rolling news coverage in tribute to the Queen on Friday 9 September, alongside a series of special new segments and documentaries about the Queen’s life.

This means that This Morning, Loose Women and soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street have all been removed from the schedule.

Dickinson’s Real Deal, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase have also been removed from Friday afternoon’s programming to make way for rolling news coverage once more.

Tonight, ITV will air Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, a special documentary presented by Jonathan Dimbleby charting the Queen’s historic reign.

This will be followed by ITV News at Ten.

Changes to programme schedules for Friday 9 September

06:00 Good Morning Britain

09:00 ITV News Special

18:00 ITV News Regional

19:00 ITV Evening News

20:30 Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign

22:00 ITV News at 10

23:10 NFL Highlights

Channel 4

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II has died age 96 at Balmoral

Following in the footsteps of the BBC and ITV, Channel 4 has pulled much of its scheduled programming, which included Craig Charles’s Moneybags, the finale episode of Hobby Man, The Simpsons and Hollyoaks.

“On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country,” said Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 in a statement.

“For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities.”

While there is not constant news on the channel today, there are regular Channel 4 News Specials throughout the day. Regular scheduling continues at 9pm with Gogglebox, although The Last Leg has been cancelled.

Host Adam Hills said: “It just doesn’t feel right. We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.”

Changes to Channel 4 programme schedules for Friday 9 September

06:10 Countdown

06:45 A Place In The Sun

07:15 A Place In The Sun

08:05 Escape To The Château

08:50 Escape To The Château

09:35 The Dog House

10:25 The Dog House

11:10 George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked

12:00 Channel 4 News Special

13:00 Steph’s Packed Lunch

14:10 Countdown

14:50 Find It, Fix It, Flog It

15:05 A Place In The Sun

15:50 A Place In The Sun

16:35 Château DIY

17:25 Devon And Cornwall

18:10 Coastal Railways With Julie Walters

19:00 Channel 4 News

21:00 Gogglebox

23:05 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Christobel Hastings

Christobel Hastings is Stylist's Entertainment Editor whose specialist interests include pop culture, LGBTQ+ identity and lore.