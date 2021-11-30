Queer Eye season 6: we finally have a first look trailer and release date for Netflix’s most heartwarming show
Queer Eye season 6 is returning to our screens on New Year’s Eve, ending the year with a much-needed dose of comfort TV.
Whatever your New Year’s plans might have been, cancel them, because Netflix are ensuring that 2021 ends on a heartwarming high with the return of one of our favourite shows: Queer Eye.
The long-awaited sixth season of the hit makeover show had previously been delayed due to the pandemic, but it seems Netflix were determined to get us our Fab Five fix before the year was out, and the streamer has now announced that it will be released on 31 December.
Over the years, the tear-jerking show has transformed the lives, homes, styles and confidence of people not just involved in the show itself, but the millions watching it at home.
For this new season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, Texas, working their life-changing magic yet again and transforming the lives of deserving Texans.
And the streaming site has already released a one minute preview clip teasing us with what we can expect from the sixth series of the beloved show.
While we don’t see any potential makeovers, we do see the Fab Five, glorious as ever, dancing joyfully in cowboy hats and boots fitting of their Texan adventure.
“Self-love is BIGGER in Texas! On December 31st, the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns for its six season, this time, in the Lone Star state,” the video’s caption reads.
Watch the first look trailer here:
With JVN as adorable, Karamo as cool, Antoni as steely, Bobby as sweet and Tan as stylish as ever, it’s like they never left our screens.
Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season, writing below the trailer: “FINALLY!!!! I’ve been waiting for this one!!! TURN IT UP!!!!”
“Great, I am ready to cry my eyes out,” added another.
“Finally some good plans for New Years Eve!” wrote one more.
Will you be watching?
Queer Eye season 6 arrives on Netflix on 31 December 2021.
Images: Getty