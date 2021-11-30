Whatever your New Year’s plans might have been, cancel them, because Netflix are ensuring that 2021 ends on a heartwarming high with the return of one of our favourite shows: Queer Eye.

The long-awaited sixth season of the hit makeover show had previously been delayed due to the pandemic, but it seems Netflix were determined to get us our Fab Five fix before the year was out, and the streamer has now announced that it will be released on 31 December.

Over the years, the tear-jerking show has transformed the lives, homes, styles and confidence of people not just involved in the show itself, but the millions watching it at home.