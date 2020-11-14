When Rachel Parris started playing about with lip-synching under lockdown earlier this year, she could not have predicted the viral sensation to come.

But dozens of clips later – including pitch-perfect tributes to Celine Dion, Joan Jett and Jarvis Cocker – and Parris and her husband, fellow comedian Marcus Brigstocke, have sparked a worldwide trend with their hilarious and highly addictive lockdown lip sync series.

“It just started the way that you do when you’re messing around in your house,” The Mash Report star tells the Stylist Live @ Home festival, in conversation with Stylist editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski this weekend. “We weren’t going to film it initially, we just do like singing along to songs.”