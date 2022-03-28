From the forthcoming adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love and Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends to Nikki May’s Wahala, the BBC is full steam ahead right now bringing the stories of some incredible female authors to the small screen. As we look forward to seeing those characters come to life on TV, we bring word of another very exciting development: filming has officially begun on Rain Dogs, a brand new BBC drama from acclaimed author and playwright Cash Carraway.

First announced in 2021 with the working title Cash Carraway, the eight-episode series tells the story of a young working class single mum living with her 10-year-old daughter against the brutal lonely landscape of austerity Britain. “Rain Dogs is a wild and punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter, of deep-rooted and passionate friendships, and of brilliance thwarted by poverty and prejudice,” reads a synopsis from the BBC. “Told with a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude, Rain Dogs stars Daisy May Cooper (This Country, Am I Being Unreasonable, Witchfinder) as Costello Jones; Jack Farthing (Spencer, The Lost Daughter, Chloe) as Selby; Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider, Chevalier, Doctor Who) as Gloria Duke; and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role as Iris Jones. “They are our four glorious Rain Dogs; a makeshift swaggerous family fed on defiance and chaos, and a deep but complicated love.”

Cash Carraway has penned the upcoming BBC drama Rain Dogs

The BBC also shared details about the characters in the series, which has just begun filming in Bristol and is co-produced by Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind Killing Eve and The Durrells. Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper) is a writer and single mother with a rock ’n’ roll swagger and a glint in her eye; a woman who appreciates the glamour of the gutter but would do anything to keep her daughter, Iris, from it. Selby (Jack Farthing) is a boarding school boy educated on Brett Easton Ellis and Godard, Costello’s loyal soulmate and loving tormentor. Gloria (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo) is Iris’s chaotic, directionless and utterly glorious godmother who’s running out of second chances. Iris (Fleur Tashjian) is a hustler in kid’s clothing who loves South Park, William Morris wallpaper and, more than anything, her mum.

Daisy May Cooper stars in the upcoming BBC drama Rain Dogs

“We are so delighted to be working with the extraordinarily talented Cash on this highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity,” said executive producer of Sid Gentle Films, Sally Woodward Gentle. “It’s thrilling to be working with Daisy, Jack, Ronkẹ and Fleur. Our four remarkable Rain Dogs.” “We’re incredibly excited to be starting production on Rain Dogs, with our fabulous cast and our partners HBO, and we can’t wait for Cash’s bold and unique voice to arrive on screen,” said commissioning editor of BBC drama, Jo McClellan.

Jack Farthing stars as Selby in the upcoming BBC drama Rain Dogs

In a statement announcing the project last year, Carraway explained that at the heart of the show is a love story between a mother and daughter. “The show is about a brash yet intelligent working-class single mum who not only lives in extreme inner-city poverty but a state of ridicule and humiliation as she attempts to improve her life. She’s immoral and shocking and purposefully vile, and swaggerous and quite amazing really – but obviously I would say that as it’s inspired by my life!” “Luckily the role will be played by the brilliant Daisy May Cooper who I know will give her warmth and humour and a performance that says ‘f-you’ to the expectations of how women perceived to be at the bottom of society are expected to behave. “It isn’t a woeful tale of poverty porn, it’s a love story in the detritus between a mother and her daughter. A woman who refuses to hand over her spirit regardless of how hard it’s kicked in, and it’s an absolute dream to write this drama for the BBC and Sid Gentle Films.” A release date for the series is yet to be announced, but we’ll update this piece as more details emerge.