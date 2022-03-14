Over 150 people gathered at super boutique hotel, The Londoner, in London’s Leicester Square on Monday 14 March, 2022 to celebrate Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards – an annual event that celebrates inspirational people in their respective fields,

From authors and actors to activists, all have one thing in common – their work towards making a difference for women every day.

After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, there was something extra to celebrate at the glamorous ceremony, although The Stylist Group’s CEO Ella Dolphin and Stylist’s Editor in Chief Lisa Smosarski both acknowledged that the occasion was taking place amid turbulent times. “While tonight will be a celebration, we continue to hold a place in our hearts and minds for the people of Ukraine and we are sending our thoughts, strength and collective hopes for peace soon”, said Stylist’s Editor in Chief Lisa Smosarski.