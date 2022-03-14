Munroe Bergdorf presents Agnes Mwakatuma a remarkable women award

Remarkable Women 2022 Awards: the full list of winners from Stylist’s prestigious awards

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022, in association with BareMinerals, celebrated the outstanding work of women like Mel B. Suranne Jones, Joy Crookes and more. 

Over 150 people gathered at super boutique hotel, The Londoner, in London’s Leicester Square on Monday 14 March, 2022 to celebrate Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards – an annual event that celebrates inspirational people in their respective fields, 

From authors and actors to activists, all have one thing in common – their work towards making a difference for women every day.

After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, there was something extra to celebrate at the glamorous ceremony, although The Stylist Group’s CEO Ella Dolphin and Stylist’s Editor in Chief Lisa Smosarski both acknowledged that the occasion was taking place amid turbulent times. “While tonight will be a celebration, we continue to hold a place in our hearts and minds for the people of Ukraine and we are sending our thoughts, strength and collective hopes for peace soon”, said Stylist’s Editor in Chief Lisa Smosarski. 

After a poem from long-time friend of Stylist Nikita Gill, host Rose Matafeo kicked off the proceedings, with 10 awards handed out over the course of the evening. 

Here is the complete list of winners. 

The Winners

Musician of the Year: Joy Crookes  

Designer of the Year: Simone Rocha

Activist of the Year: Soma Sara

Fearless Future Award winner: Mel B

Sports Star of the Year: Emma Raducanu

Change Maker of the Year: Ruth Madeley

Mental Health Advocate of the Year: Agnes Mwakatuma

Special Recognition Award: Clara Amfo

Writer of the Year: Bernardine Evaristo

Actor of the Year: Suranne Jones

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty, Bronac McNeill

bareMinerals are the creators of clean beauty to help you look good, feel good and do good. bareMinerals are the official partner of Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022.

