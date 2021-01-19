*Contains mild spoliers for Lupin

I was excited to watch the new Netflix show, Lupin. With a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes (good shows are ‘fresh’, bad ones are ‘rotten’), it sounded like a must-watch.

Based on the fictional story of Assane Diop, who is seeking revenge for his father who was framed for theft and killed himself when Assane was a child, it is inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s novels about gentleman/thief Arsene Lupin.

When I saw that Lupin had cast a Black man in the lead role (Omar Sy) I had to watch it. I anticipated a diverse cast but the disappointment set in when I got to episode two. All of the main characters had been introduced and not one (with the exception of the lead) was Black.