Stop everything: Sheridan Smith is heading back to our screens. Sky’s Up Next 2022 event held yesterday (17 May) brought with it a slew of exciting project announcements. In fact, Sky will launch over 200 Sky Original shows across all genres this year. The one that we’re looking out for is Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, a heartwarming comedy drama series about a woman trying, and often failing, to tread water in the sea of modern life.

As Sky’s synopsis explains: “Rosie Molloy (Smith) is addicted to everything. Smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by ‘giving up everything’. But as Rosie juggles her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything - her friendships, her family and her work life. Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?” Is it just us, or is this sounding very much like a 2022 Bridget Jones vibe? And we’re absolutely not complaining.

Sheridan Smith as Rosie Molloy

Never one to shy away from a gritty role, we last saw Smith in dramatic thriller The Teacher and Four Lives, the true story of the courageous families of four young gay men who lost their lives to killer Stephen Port. But we’re excited to see her return to her comedy roots, as self-confessed hot mess and oh-so-relatable Rosie. A lighthearted take on the push and pull of being a woman in 2022, wrapped up in Smith’s signature warmth? We’ll take ten seasons please.

For now, though, we’ll settle for a first season. Sadly, it’s too early for further details on the cast and release date to be shared, but we can expect the project towards the latter half of the year, perfectly in time to hunker down with our watchlists for winter. In the meantime, watch this space.

