Remarkable Women Awards 2022: Ruth Madeley wins Change Maker of the Year

Ruth Madeley has taken home the Change Maker of the Year Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals. The Years And Years star accepted her award at tonight’s ceremony, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Throughout her career, Madeley has starred in numerous standout dramas including Years And Years, The Accident and The Rook.

Her latest role sees her star as Barbara Lisicki, the UK’s first disabled female comic, in When Barbara Met Alan – a one-off drama that follows the story of Lisicki and her partner Alan Holdsworth, who teamed up to campaign for disabled rights. The pair became the driving force behind DAN – the Direct Action Network – whose fearless and coordinated protests pushed the campaign for disability rights into the spotlight.