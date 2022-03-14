Remarkable Women Awards 2022: Ruth Madeley wins Change Maker of the Year

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals celebrates the incredible Ruth Madeley, who takes home the Change Maker of the Year Award.
Ruth Madeley has taken home the Change Maker of the Year Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals. The Years And Years star accepted her award at tonight’s ceremony, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.
Throughout her career, Madeley has starred in numerous standout dramas including Years And Years, The Accident and The Rook.
Her latest role sees her star as Barbara Lisicki, the UK’s first disabled female comic, in When Barbara Met Alan – a one-off drama that follows the story of Lisicki and her partner Alan Holdsworth, who teamed up to campaign for disabled rights. The pair became the driving force behind DAN – the Direct Action Network – whose fearless and coordinated protests pushed the campaign for disability rights into the spotlight.
Off the screen, Madeley has continuously fought for more disability representation in the entertainment industry, using her platform to speak out about the challenges she has faced and push for more stories from people living with a disability on film and TV.
Accepting her award from Sinead Burke, Madeley said: “I was raised by remarkable women, I was led by remarkable women and I have befriended remarkable women. I’m accepting this is for every single disabled woman who will be here after me. I will treasure this forever.”
Images: Dave Benett/Getty
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.