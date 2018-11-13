Why everyone is loving this incredible moment in Sainsbury’s Christmas advert

From heart-warming monsters under the bed to lovable bears, every year Christmas-themed adverts pluck at our heartstrings without fail.

And now that we’ve entered November, adverts for Christmas 2018 have started to hit our small screens – and, so far, we’re loving them.

Last week, Heathrow Airport’s offering confirmed the return of everyone’s favourite teddy bear couple: Doris and Edward Bair.

The short film, set to Paul Young’s Everytime You Go Away, sees the adorable couple (who first graced our screens in 2016) enjoying their retirement in Florida before deciding to return home to the UK for Christmas.