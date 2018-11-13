Why everyone is loving this incredible moment in Sainsbury’s Christmas advert
Susan Devaney
Published
There’s one stand-out star in Sainsbury’s Christmas advert this year.
From heart-warming monsters under the bed to lovable bears, every year Christmas-themed adverts pluck at our heartstrings without fail.
And now that we’ve entered November, adverts for Christmas 2018 have started to hit our small screens – and, so far, we’re loving them.
Last week, Heathrow Airport’s offering confirmed the return of everyone’s favourite teddy bear couple: Doris and Edward Bair.
The short film, set to Paul Young’s Everytime You Go Away, sees the adorable couple (who first graced our screens in 2016) enjoying their retirement in Florida before deciding to return home to the UK for Christmas.
Now, Sainsbury’s has released its advert – and people have fallen in love with one character in particular. Directed by Michael Gracey – whose work includes The Greatest Showman and Miraculous – the clip features 60 children from around the UK.
Set around a school nativity play, called ‘The Big Night’, the 90-second clip starts with a nervous-looking girl dressed as a gold star quietly singing Nineties hit You Get What You Give by New Radicals.
But soon her other classmates appear – dressed up as everything from a bauble to the Queen – and she suddenly belts out the hit with aplomb.
Then enters the character everyone is talking about: the plug.
Tasked with the responsibility of switching the Christmas tree lights on, he runs and jumps into the socket on the wall, and everything lights up.
The advert has warmed people’s hearts so much that they’ve taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the plug…
“I honestly cannot cope at this part of the Sainsbury’s advert,” one user posted.
Another wrote: “Love Sainsbury’s Christmas advert! That kid jumping into the socket had me in stitches.”
While others shared pictures and videos of the plug:
Now, we’re just waiting for John Lewis’ advert to drop.
Images: Courtesy of Sainsbury’s