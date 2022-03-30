Netflix’s slick serial killer drama You may be returning for a fourth season, but following the dramatic events of the season three finale, Victoria Pedretti will not be returning with it. If you remember, murderous mother Love Quinn (portrayed by Pedretti) was left to die as her equally murderous husband Joe (Penn Badgely) torched the home they shared and took off to Paris with their infant son in pursuit of yet another love obsession. However, fans of the show will be delighted to know that Pedretti is returning to their screens soon in an equally chilling role as the protagonist in Hulu’s dark new missing-girl drama, Saint X.

From The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, to You and now Saint X, Pedretti is no stranger to a psychologically demanding and complex female character. Based on a novel by Alexis Schaitkin, Saint X will be told in multiple timelines and from multiple perspectives as it delves into how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. But this is no Gone Girl. Saint X also casts a cynical eye over the media obsession with missing young women and the impact of white privilege.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley as Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg in You

While the major plot details of the show are being kept under wraps for now, we do know that Pedretti will play Emily, a sharp and ambitious woman whose seemingly perfect life begins to crumble – a character arc that harks back majorly to her previous big roles. Not that we’re complaining. Pedretti is truly a master of creating unsuspecting yet tortured young women whose sliver of humanity and vulnerability proves to be kill or cure. We’re already imagining Saint X as what Love Quinn may have done if she’d survived Joe’s fire and began attempting to claw back her old, idyllic life by starting anew on a desert island. But as more details around the supporting cast and release date come to light, we’ll just have to wait and see how many of our predictions come true.

