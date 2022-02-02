As any fan of period drama Little Women, coming-of-age film Lady Bird or queer romance Ammonite will tell you, Saoirse Ronan is something special. Nominated for an Oscar at the tender age of 13 for her role as Briony in Atonement, the actor has racked up a collection of truly outstanding performances during her career, each one as unique as the next. Now, she looks set to turn her talent for redefining female roles to a big screen literary adaptation.

You may also like Pachinko: Apple TV+’s new drama will sweep you away with its epic international love story

According to Variety, the four-time Oscar nominee will star in The Outrun, an adaptation of the bestselling memoir of the same name from Scottish writer Amy Liptrot exploring her post-rehab recovery in the Orkney Islands. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming adaptation, including cast, plot and release date.

What is the plot of The Outrun?

The Outrun by Amy Liptrot

Based on Amy Liptrot’s prize-winning 2015 novel about alcoholism and nature, The Outrun stars Ronan as Rona, a Scot who’s just left rehab to return to the sheep farm where she grew up on the Orkney Islands for the first time in a decade. Once there, she “reconnects with the landscape” and begins to piece together her childhood memories, which “merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.” Details are still scarce for the time being, but the official book blurb from the publisher reads as follows: “When Amy Liptrot returns to Orkney after more than a decade away, she is drawn back to the Outrun on the sheep farm where she grew up. Approaching the land that was once home, memories of her childhood merge with the recent events that have set her on this journey. Amy was shaped by the cycle of the seasons, birth and death on the farm, and her father’s mental illness, which were as much a part of her childhood as the wild, carefree existence on Orkney.

“But as she grew up, she longed to leave this remote life. She moved to London and found herself in a hedonistic cycle. Unable to control her drinking, alcohol gradually took over. Now thirty, she finds herself washed up back home on Orkney, standing unstable at the cliff edge, trying to come to terms with what happened to her in London. Spending early mornings swimming in the bracingly cold sea, the days tracking Orkney’s wildlife – puffins nesting on sea stacks, arctic terns swooping close enough to feel their wings – and nights searching the sky for the Merry Dancers, Amy slowly makes the journey towards recovery from addiction.”

Who is in the cast of The Outrun?

Saoirse Ronan will star in a new adaptation of The Outrun

Presently, the only confirmed actor is Ronan, who will take the lead role as Rona. The actor has two other films in the works at the moment, including murder mystery See How They Run co-starring Adrien Brody and Sam Rockwell, and psychological thriller Foe opposite Normal People’s Paul Mescal. “It was Amy’s voice that first drew me to The Outrun,” Ronan said in a statement. “Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself. I have been waiting to play a part like this – the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity and humour we want to achieve – I’ve been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready.”

Director Nora Fingscheidt, who recently helmed Sandra Bullock’s Netflix hit The Unforgivable, has co-written the adaptation with Liptrot. “Amy’s intriguing and poetic story shows how one can find their lives broken into pieces, and that recovery can happen in the most unexpected of ways and places,” she added. “There are wonderful gifts already in place to make this a powerful and immersive film. One is the setting, the vast and cinematic landscapes of the Orkney islands; the other is our main actress, Saoirse Ronan, who brings magic to the screen with her unique mix of charisma and emotional depth!”

Is there a release date for The Outrun?

According to Liptrot, filming is due to begin on The Outrun later in 2022, so there’s no word on a release date yet. We’ll keep this piece updated when more details are released.