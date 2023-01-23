Why Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood is done with being hard on herself

In 2021, Aimee Lou Wood won her first Bafta for her role as the wonderful Aimee in Sex Education, now she’s getting a chance to pick up another of those prestigious awards, this time in the film category.

Wood has been nominated for the EE Bafta rising star award alongside fellow actors Sheila Atim, Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack and her Sex Education co-star and friend Emma Mackey. And the film that got her there is Living, which she starred in alongside British acting stalwart Bill Nighy, who has also been nominated in the best actor category for his role.

The film is the gentle, compelling and – just to warn you – heartbreaking story of the stiff and restrained Mr Williams (Nighy) who is given a short time to live and resolves to make the most of it. Wood plays Miss Harris, who forms an unexpected platonic connection with her former boss, and helps him live.

“Bill is a dream,” she tells Stylist.”He really is divine. I had a moment recently where I thought, ‘Oh my god if Bill gets an Oscar nomination, his first after decades, as one of the most incredible actors in the industry, how amazing that I was around him when he did it.’ That is so cool.”

Before the pair begin their award season journey, Stylist spoke to Wood about her EE Bafta rising star nomination and some of the experiences that have shaped her along the way.