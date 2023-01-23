Why Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood is done with being hard on herself
As she’s nominated for an EE Bafta rising star award, Aimee Lou Wood talks exclusively about learning self-compassion, her obsession with horoscopes and why she’s always thinking about what’s for tea.
In 2021, Aimee Lou Wood won her first Bafta for her role as the wonderful Aimee in Sex Education, now she’s getting a chance to pick up another of those prestigious awards, this time in the film category.
Wood has been nominated for the EE Bafta rising star award alongside fellow actors Sheila Atim, Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack and her Sex Education co-star and friend Emma Mackey. And the film that got her there is Living, which she starred in alongside British acting stalwart Bill Nighy, who has also been nominated in the best actor category for his role.
The film is the gentle, compelling and – just to warn you – heartbreaking story of the stiff and restrained Mr Williams (Nighy) who is given a short time to live and resolves to make the most of it. Wood plays Miss Harris, who forms an unexpected platonic connection with her former boss, and helps him live.
“Bill is a dream,” she tells Stylist.”He really is divine. I had a moment recently where I thought, ‘Oh my god if Bill gets an Oscar nomination, his first after decades, as one of the most incredible actors in the industry, how amazing that I was around him when he did it.’ That is so cool.”
Before the pair begin their award season journey, Stylist spoke to Wood about her EE Bafta rising star nomination and some of the experiences that have shaped her along the way.
Winning the EE Bafta rising star award would mean…
A lot! It would also be extremely surreal because I’ve always kept an eye out for who’s been involved in it. It’s great that it supports emerging talents. I’m going to try not to get too excited about it until I’m there, which is my natural way. Even when I was going on holiday when I was little, I wouldn’t believe it until I was on the plane. I could feel that reaction was really frustrating to other people because they would tell me things and they would receive… not a lot. I was the same on my birthday. I don’t let myself get excited because I think I’m always worried that something’s going to go wrong. But I’m really working on trying to let myself be excited and happy about stuff.
My favourite meal of the day is …
Dinner. Which I call tea, but no one knows what that means. If I’m filming, I’ll be out for breakfast and lunch, so won’t be able to cook my own thing. And I love cooking; I spend all day thinking about it. Sometimes I can’t sleep at night because I’ll think about what I’m going to cook the next day. I’ll be thinking: so garlic and onions are going to come first and then the chilli… saying the same thing over and over again. It keeps me awake.
The film I’ve watched the most is…
It’s A Wonderful Life. And I have seen Bridesmaids an obnoxious number of times; I know that film word for word.
I couldn’t get through a day without…
An oat flat white. Every morning I get one from this little hut in the park by my house, and they know my order, which is so nice.
As an actor I….
Always self-critique. I think it helps to a certain extent. I watched the Beatles documentary [The Beatles: Get Back] and I really liked the way that they’re not afraid to try things before they’re perfect. I think sometimes being a perfectionist can actually stop you from putting something out there and seeing if it sticks. So I’m trying to be more like that.
My star sign is…
I’m an Aquarius with a Scorpio moon and a Taurus ascendant. I was always a bit interested in astrology, but in the past three years I’ve become slightly obsessed to the point where I slightly annoy people because they’ll say, “I’m a Virgo,” and I’ll reply, “Well, it’s slightly more complicated than that!” I can spot other Aquarians straight away, and I can tell a Virgo from a mile off.
The show that has had the most impact on me is…
Beauty And The Beast. I went to see it at the theatre, and it was the first thing that made me really interested in it, so I’d ask to go for every birthday. And then I became really obsessed with the film too – and I know the message in it is deeply problematic! And I have to say E.T. too, it’s the first thing I got completely lost in.
I’d love to see the film industry…
Take even more risks. When I watch a play, there are really bold choices that are made and they can be so surreal and expressionist. Films are starting to do that more, like The Worst Person In The World – it’s a simple story, but it’s told in a very unique way. I recently watched Aftersun and I thought it was so unique and courageous. How we tell the story is just as important as the story.
The thing that I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is…
Having fun, and I really think a lot of that is to do with being in Living because life really is for living. God that sounds so cheesy! Have you watched, Stutz on Netflix? It’s a documentary Jonah Hill made about his therapist and it’s so beautiful.
I love the way his therapist is saying: ‘I’m not good at lots of things. But I know I’m very good at what I do, and these tools that I’ve come up with are helpful and they genuinely help people so I pour my passion into that.’ It is sometimes that simple: you can know that you’re good at something without being arrogant. And in order to enjoy that thing, you’ve got to take joy in it.
