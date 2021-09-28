It seems that Netflix really is intent on giving us the sex-positive education our awkward secondary school PSHE lessons didn’t. Not only have they confirmed Sex Education season four after an emotional season three finale, the streaming giant has now announced Sex: Unzipped, an educational comedy special hosted by US rapper Saweetie. Similar to its Sex, Explained series, the show will focus on “sex positivity with sex experts, horny puppets of all sex and sexualities that exist in real life.”

Sex: Unzipped will act as a “celebration of sexual health and positivity, with help from expert educators, candid stand-ups and uninhibited puppets,” debunking a variety of myths and misconceptions about sex. And while the show boasts an impressive roster of special guests, from comedians Katherine Ryan and London Hughes to iconic drag queen Trixie Mattel, one inclusion we’re excited to see is sex and relationships educator Oloni featured as an expert for the show.

Hailed by the BBC as “the agony aunt for the influencer age,” Oloni, whose real name is Dami Olonisakin, has over 400,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter, as well as a successful podcast, Laid Bare, which helps listeners solve their sex and relationship dilemmas. However, she is perhaps best known for her viral threads and challenges that spark social media discussions about everything from sexual hygiene to sexual experiences at university.

“So glad to share that I’ll be featuring in the @Netflix special, Sex: Unzipped hosted by @Saweetie October 26,” she shared on Twitter following the announcement.

She will undoubtedly make an important sex-positive addition to the show, as New Statesman previously called her “the voice of female sexual empowerment” and “the UK’s loudest megaphone for women’s sexual rights.” Oloni making the move from our social media timelines to global TV screens? We truly can’t wait to see it.

Sex: Unzipped will premiere globally on Netflix on 26 October.

