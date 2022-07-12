In 2015, three schoolgirls from east London made headlines when they left London and travelled to Syria to support the Islamic State group (IS). The teenagers, 16-year-old Kadiza Sultana and 15-year-olds Shamima Begum and Amira Abase, became the centre of a media frenzy as questions were raised about how the girls were radicalised and whose responsibility it was to track them down. Today, the whereabouts of only one of those schoolgirls is known (Sultana was reportedly killed in a Russian drone strike and Abase is missing and presumed by her mother to be dead). Since leaving the UK to become a so-called Isis bride, Shamima Begum has married a Dutch member of the terrorist organisation, borne three children, all of whom have died, and had her British citizenship revoked when she requested to return to the country. Although Begum was born and raised in the UK, a tribunal ruled in 2020 that as “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent”, removing her British nationality wouldn’t make her stateless, and in 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that she wouldn’t be allowed back into the UK to appeal against the decision. At present, she is in the detention of Syrian Kurds in the al-Roj refugee camp in north-eastern Syria.

The case is sensitive, complicated and divisive, but in the wake of the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill, which gives the Home Office permission to strip a person of their British citizenship without telling them, Begum’s plight has returned to the headlines once more. But despite being the most high-profile recent case of someone having their citizenship removed and one of the most talked-about figures in Britain today, Begum’s story is anything but clear cut. Now, a new BBC documentary is examining Begum’s story to ascertain who she really is and what happened to her. In a feat of unprecedented access, the film follows investigative journalist, presenter and filmmaker Josh Baker as he speaks to Begum over a period of 12 months to produce what Begum says is the definitive account of everything that happened to her.

According to a BBC press release, Baker was working on a documentary about the East London Mosque in 2015 when the news broke that three local school girls had disappeared from their homes and were on their way to join IS. Baker, who was filming at the mosque at the time, tried to help the families bring their daughters home. As we now know, Begum would be the only girl to survive the so-called caliphate. Returning to the story seven years later, the new film sees Baker travel from Bethnal Green in east London to Syria as he challenges Begum to try to figure out if the story she tells is true. “This is one of the most talked about, yet least understood, stories of our time,” said Baker in a statement. “For more than a year, I have been building on the work I started in 2015, examining Begum’s account of what happened and retracing her steps. Now it’s time to tell the story across multimedia, building on the success of our previous series.” As debate continues to swirl around Begum’s fate, there is no escaping the reality that more than 60,000 ISIS brides and children, who were radicalised and groomed by a male-led extremist organisation, are now stranded in Syria with no country to go back to. Begum, who recently spoke of her fears that she will be executed after being told that she will face trial in Rojava in Syria for terror offences, is but one of them.

