“You’d have to take a sledgehammer to knock her down,” wisecracks Luke Lewis at the start of Not Just A Girl, Netflix’s new documentary about country music superstar Shania Twain. “And she’d get up,” he adds. With a view to giving Twain the long-overdue recognition she deserves as a great music pioneer, the new documentary revisits the singer’s journey from small-town Canadian performer to global superstar, highlighting her groundbreaking achievements in the industry. To name just a couple: her record for being the only musician ever to have three consecutive certified diamond albums, as well as being the world’s bestselling female country music artist.

But while we get an insight into the brilliance of Twain’s songwriting and a chance to see how era-defining hits such as You’re Still The One, That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! came to life, the documentary also reveals Twain’s extraordinary resilience in the face of a series of personal crises. The documentary sees Twain candidly discuss the pain of losing both of her parents in a car crash in 1987 when she was 22 years old, after which she was left as the sole provider for her younger siblings. Remarkably, she didn’t just manage to pay the bills by taking a job at a resort in Ontario, but through sheer grit and determination, she managed to make a name for herself as an up-and-coming country music star.

Shania Twain

Twain’s success in country music was no mean feat giving the pervasive sexism in the industry at the time. Through eye-popping archive footage and Twain’s own recollections, the documentary explores how she fought to have her music taken seriously while media coverage was determined to focus on her appearance and partnership with her producer, songwriting partner and husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. Despite this, she prevailed in disrupting the vision of what country music should be by dominating the global charts. But as Twain was at the top of her game in the early 00s and touring around the world, adversity struck yet again. In 2003, the musician contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick while horse riding. “My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy,” she recalls in the documentary. “I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage… I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds.”

Shania Twain during the Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show

Worse still, the Lyme disease caused dysphonia, a vocal chord disorder that impacts the voice box. “My voice was never the same again,” she explains. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again.” But as she fought to recover, Twain was hit by another devastating blow when she learned that her husband was having an affair with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud. “In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman,” Twain recalls. “Now I’m at a whole other low. And I just don’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

Shania Twain

Twain, who separated from Lange in 2008, went on to describe how the all-consuming heartbreak from the disintegration of her marriage felt similar to the grief of losing her parents. “When I lost Mutt, I was thinking that the grief of that was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says in one emotional scene. “And you know, it was like a death. It was like the death was the end, a permanent end to so many facets of my life. And I never got over my parents’ death. So I’m thinking, ‘S—, I’m never going to get over this.’ Like… how do you get over that? So all I can do is determine how I’m going to carry on from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I’ve fallen in? Just like that, you know?” One of Twain’s biggest anxieties in the wake of her divorce was making music again. Aside from losing her husband, the singer’s creative partnership with the man who she had collaborated with on her biggest albums was now in tatters. Although the realisation took time to sink in, Twain explains how she resolved to take back her agency, just as she had done when she first started out.

Shania Twain at the 2019 American Music Awards

“It took a long time to be ready to write and record again,” she continued. “I had to take baby steps. Songwriting being the first. It was really more about taking independence, [and] just being able to listen to myself back on my writing tapes was difficult… It was an exercise of saying, ‘Okay, look, you can’t just not ever make music again because you don’t have Mutt. You gotta just dive in.’ And I was petrified, I really was. “So now I said, ‘Okay listen, I’m going to not only get back into the studio without him, I’m going to write all the music alone, and just discover myself again as individual creative, like I’d been all of my youth.’” Moving in her own direction paid off, and she navigated her way through the darkness. In 2012, nearly 10 years after last appearing on stage, Twain announced her return to music with a groundbreaking Las Vegas residency, and more recently, a new album and performances with the likes of Harry Styles prove that Twain is now back at the top of her game. But while no viewer will be left in any doubt of Twain’s remarkable talent in this documentary, it’s her stories of personal adversity that will make you realise just how astonishing her triumph truly is. Not Just A Girl is now streaming on Netflix

