The Woman King star Sheila Atim on her EE Bafta Rising Star nomination
The Woman King actor speaks to Stylist about her acting philosophy, what she wishes she could change about the film industry, and the person who makes her laugh the most.
As years go, 2022 was momentous for Sheila Atim. Her starring role in The Woman King – alongside Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch – skyrocketed her to international acclaim thanks to the trio’s powerful portrayal of an all-female army fighting against slavers. But her recent success is just the cherry on top of Atim’s career sundae.
Starting her acting journey on stage (after lessons with Ché Walker, Michaela Coel’s mentor), she won her first Olivier Award in 2018 for Girl From The North Country, the Bob Dylan-inspired musical that saw her showcase her singing talents and her storytelling prowess. After a role in Halle Berry-directed drama Bruised, it was as Mabel in The Underground Railroad that she truly cemented herself as an on-screen wonder. Cue a notably busy 2022, with parts in Pinocchio and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness alongside her breakout role in The Woman King.
As Atim celebrates her EE Bafta Rising Star nomination, Stylist speaks to the actor about the experiences that have shaped her – from the film she knows off-by-heart to the best compliment she’s ever had…
Winning the EE Bafta Rising star award would mean…
A party. Good music and good vibes are the essential ingredients, and I’d just have the best night with my friends, family and fellow nominees. In a dream world, I’d probably invite all the former winners of the Rising Star award, too. Wouldn’t that be a great room of people?
The nicest thing anyone has ever said to me is…
When Ciarán Hinds (director of Girl From The North Country) called me “luminous” in his introductory speech when I was nominated for my part in the musical in 2018. I like that sentiment because I do hope to be able to bring light into people’s lives and people’s work so, when I won, it made the moment even more special.
I’m terrified of…
Cramped spaces – there’s both a physical and a metaphorical side to that. I don’t like to be boxed in mentally, but I’ve also had long limbs all my life, so the thought of being physically constrained is quite anxiety inducing.
As an actor I always…
Try to have a laugh. I’ll bring the jokes on set because I think it’s always important, whatever the topic or the job, to inject some levity. Acting can be really hard, even though it might not seem like it from the outside; everyone needs a laugh every now and again.
My favourite meal of the day is…
Dinner, because it comes at the end of the day so it means you can kind of eat whatever you want. Ugandan food is my favourite – nothing beats bean stew with rice, I could eat it almost every day.
The film I’ve watched the most is…
Coming To America. I went through a phase in my early teens of watching it every day while I was getting ready for school, so I knew it word for word. There’s something about it that’s so magically quotable – it’s even formed the basis of some of my best friendships.
My bed is…
One of the best places in the world. I wish I could take it with me everywhere I go. I used to joke that you should be able to buy bed clothes – like, clothing that is a bed, with an inbuilt mattress. I’m happy to be the face of that brand.
I couldn’t get through a day without…
Listening to music. I like to keep it eclectic and play songs that reflect and respond to my mood – it could be classical, grime, RnB, indie, but I find something very grounding in music.
The TV show that has had the most impact on me is…
Severance. It’s right up my street; I’ve always loved anything dystopian, so when I binged the first season over Christmas with my cousin (we commandeered the TV), I was gripped. It’s so well-directed, well-acted, well-produced and manages to be really innovative in a genre that can sometimes feel quite derivative.
The person who makes me laugh more than any other human is…
My mum – it’s the things she doesn’t realise are funny that make me laugh the most. My mum is the queen of leaning over and whispering something in your ear at the exact moment you’re not supposed to be laughing, like when we were sitting at the Oliviers, with an award about to be announced, and she started talking to me about groceries. Her comic timing is brilliant.
My star sign…
Is Capricorn. We’re in my season! I love being a Capricorn – it gets a bit intense sometimes because we think too much, but I like that we’re tenacious. And I also appreciate that its symbol is goat, because GOAT is an acronym for Greatest Of All Time – just putting that out there…
I’d love to see the film industry…
Tell actors when they haven’t got the part. It seems like a small thing, and it might sound a bit aggy for the teams that are casting, but it means so much for actors to be able to put things to rest rather than hear about the casting announcement from a publication. It gives us more mental longevity, which is part of a wider conversation about mental health, but that’s a very small thing that could go a long way.
The website or app I use the most is…
WhatsApp, but I’m terrible at it. I see the message, open it, then forget about it and three months later I’ll send a very apologetic message back. Don’t add me to a group if you need a quick response…
The thing I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is…
The opportunity to create. I’ve been working in the industry for a while and have been involved in so many wonderful projects; now I hope I can develop and shape some of my own. On a separate note, I’m excited to take more holidays; I haven’t been taking enough recently.
Voting for the EE Rising Star Award is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 19th February on BBC One.
Image: Bafta; Sony Pictures; Prime Video