The Woman King star Sheila Atim on her EE Bafta Rising Star nomination

As years go, 2022 was momentous for Sheila Atim. Her starring role in The Woman King – alongside Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch – skyrocketed her to international acclaim thanks to the trio’s powerful portrayal of an all-female army fighting against slavers. But her recent success is just the cherry on top of Atim’s career sundae.

Starting her acting journey on stage (after lessons with Ché Walker, Michaela Coel’s mentor), she won her first Olivier Award in 2018 for Girl From The North Country, the Bob Dylan-inspired musical that saw her showcase her singing talents and her storytelling prowess. After a role in Halle Berry-directed drama Bruised, it was as Mabel in The Underground Railroad that she truly cemented herself as an on-screen wonder. Cue a notably busy 2022, with parts in Pinocchio and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness alongside her breakout role in The Woman King.