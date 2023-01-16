You need to hear Sheryl Lee Ralph's powerful Critics Choice Awards speech about self-love
- Ellen Scott
Ellen Scott
Abbott Elementary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a powerful speech about self-love while accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.
Older women in Hollywood are finally – finally – getting the recognition, praise and admiration they deserve, and we absolutely love to see it. You can chart it across the highly enjoyable Jennifer Coolidge renaissance, Angela Bassett’s Golden Globe nomination, but perhaps the best example of all is the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph raking in awards and accolades at the age of 66.
At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, Ralph won another one, this time for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. The award itself is something for us all to celebrate (perhaps by watching the entirety of Abbott Elementary?), but what’s really got us excited is what Ralph said as she went up on stage to collect her trophy.
In a powerful speech, Ralph talked about the ups and downs of her career, thanking Quinta Brunson for giving her such a wonderful role. She went on to deliver an important message about self-love – one that we could all do with hearing.
“Every mistake, every back break, every ‘No’, every rejection, in an industry that when I was 19 years old was quick to tell me there was no place for me,” Ralph began. “That Sidney Poitier looked at me and said, ‘You’re a damn good actress’. That God could lead me to a moment when a young woman by the name of Quinta Brunson would look at me and say, ‘Ms. Ralph, I’m not sleeping on your talent’.”
“To the best cast on TV,” she continued. “Thank you. As a supporting actress, I am supported well, by an incredible crew, by incredible staff, by incredible producers, who put in the work, each and every day.”
With that, Ralph addressed all of us watching at home: “To all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen: people don’t have to like you, people don’t have to love you. They don’t even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see.”
As you’d expect, people absolutely loved it. As for us, we’re going to be repeating this to ourselves for the rest of today. New 2023 mantra, sorted.
Main image: Getty