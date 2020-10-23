Shonda Rhimes’ best films and TV shows, from Grey’s Anatomy to Crossroads

Shonda Rhimes – aka the genius behind the likes of such films and TV shows as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Crossroads – has opened up about her mega-deal with Netflix. Opening up about her first meeting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter that she laid down some ground rules before signing up with the streaming platform.

“The first thing I said was, ‘You’re not going to get another Grey’s Anatomy – not Grey’s Anatomy in a cornfield, Grey’s Anatomy on a baseball field or Grey’s Anatomy at an airport, that’s just not happening,’ and he said, ‘I’d never expect it to,’” she recalled. “And then I said, ‘I just want to be in a place where I can make stuff and no one’s going to bother me or make me feel like I’m beholden,’ and he was like, ‘That sounds great to me.’”

You may also like Grey’s Anatomy: 11 celebrity cameos you probably missed in the award-winning hospital drama

As such, Netflix is set to dazzle us with a plethora of new Shondaland creations, including much-anticipated period drama Bridgerton and soon-to-be Christmas classic Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. In the meantime, though, here’s just a few of Rhimes’ best films and TV shows. Anyone else suddenly in the mood to rewatch Crossroads? Introducing Dorothy Dandridge One of Rhimes’ earliest projects, this award-winning TV movie tells the tragic true story of Dorothy Dandridge (Halle Berry), aka the first African-American artist to win a Best Actress nomination in 1954. Crossroads

Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, and Britney Spears in Crossroads.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis! Chris Pine as the dashing Lord Devereaux! A tale of mistaken identity, royal intrigue, and a young woman striving to find her place in the world! And Actual Julie Andrews! What’s not to love about this Disney classic, eh? Grey’s Anatomy

Beanie Feldstein in Grey's Anatomy.

The longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy follows the (frankly, tortured) lives of doctors and nurses of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. From sinkholes to plane crashes, torrid love affairs to brides left at the altar, this show genuinely has it all – and let’s not forget that this is the same show that put Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh on the map, too. Scandal If you aren’t a Scandal fan yet, you will be. In this addictive drama, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), a former media consultant to the President of the United States, starts her own crisis management firm. However, she soon realises that her employees might be hiding darker secrets… How To Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis is an absolute goddess, always, but she truly shines bright as How To Get Away With Murder’s Annalise Keating. A criminal defence lawyer and professor, she spends her days teaching and inspiring a group of aspiring law students. However, her life is flipped upside-down when she finds herself entangled entangled in an aberrant murder… Bridgerton Based on the historical romance novels by bestselling author Julia Quinn, the star-studded Bridgerton isn’t out yet but Stylist’s Helen Bownass has it pegged as an absolute must-watch. “It tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset,” she says of the upcoming Netflix show. “The couple come to an arrangement to get engaged in an effort to get Basset’s mother off his back about getting married. However, during the engagement Daphne finds herself falling for her faux lover and has to work out how she can make the fake relationship a reality.”

You may also like Bridgerton: everything we know about Shonda Rhimes’ new Christmas Netflix series

Helen adds: “In other words, like The Wedding Date – but make it 19th century aristocracy.” We’re in. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Another soon-to-be Netflix classic, this festive documentary follows film and stage star Debbie Allen and her Los Angeles dance studio as they prepare for their annual holiday presentation, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Which sounds, yeah, like something we’re 100% into. Bring it on.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy