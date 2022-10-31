Shonda Rhimes had the last laugh after a “room full of old men” told her Grey’s Anatomy would fail

Seventeen years after Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and pals first hit our screens, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy-nominated Rhimes has revealed that TV executives were less than impressed with the opening scenes of Grey’s Anatomy. Cast your mind back to that very first episode. You know the one – where we first get a glimpse of Meredith and Derek’s affair and see the young, attractive trainee surgeon enjoying consensual sex with a very attractive guy.

“I remember getting called into a room full of old men to tell me that the show was a problem,” recalls Rhimes on The 9-5ish with theSkimm podcast.

“They said that nobody was gonna watch a show about a woman who would sleep with a man the night before her first day of work,” she continued, “and they were dead serious.”